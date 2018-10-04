Pro Kabaddi League 2018 schedule, starting date, teams, fixtures, squads: All you need to know about PKL

Pro Kabbadi League 2018 is here and the season promises to be bigger than ever. The three-month long tournament will see 12 teams battle against each other for the ultimate title. The Pro Kabbadi league fixtures were announced by PKL organisers Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd. The opening match will be played on October 7 and the final will be played on January 5. In the season opener, defending champions Patna Pirates will take on Tami Thalaivas while Puneri Paltan and U Mumba will lock horns in the second game of the sixth edition on the same day.
Similar to the last season, the sixth season of PKL will feature 12 teams including the four teams, that were added last season. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortune Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
Here are full squads for this seasons of Pro Kabbadi league –
1 Bengal Warriors: Ran Singh, Jang Kun Lee, Ziaur Rahman, Shrikant Tewthia, Mahesh Goud, Vijin Thangadurai, Bhupender Singh, Vittal Meti, Amit Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Amit Nagar, Ashish Chhokar, Manoj Dhull.
Retained players – Surjeet Singh, Maninder Singh, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat, Amaresh Mondal
FKH (Future Kabaddi Heroes) players – Mithin Kumar
Squad strength: 18
2 Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar, Mahender Singh, Kashiling Adake, Jasmer Singh Gulia, Raju Lal Choudhary, Dong Ju Hong, Gyung Tae Kim, Sandeep, Jawahar Vivek, Mahesh Maruti Magdum, Mahendra Singh Dhaka, Nitesh BR, Anil, Anand V, Rohit.
Retained players – Rohit Kumar
FKH players – Harish Naik, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh
Squad strength: 19
3 Dabang Delhi: Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Viraj Landge, Pawan Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Rajesh Narwal, Shabeer Bapu, Siddharth, Khomsan Thongkham, Anil Kumar, Kamal Kishor Jat, Yogesh Hooda, Joginder Narwal, Satpal Narwal
Retained players – Meraj Sheykh, Tushar Balaram Bhoir, Tapas Pal, Vishal
FKH players – Naveen Kumar Squad strength: 19
4 Gujarat Fortunegiants: K Prapanjan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi, Ajay Kumar, Dong Geon Lee, Hadi Oshtorak, Shubham Palkar, Amit Sharma, Dharmender,
Retained players – Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Mahendra Rajput
FKH players – Lalit Chaudhary, Vikram Kandola, Anil Squad strength: 15
5 Haryana Steelers: Monu Goyat, Surender Nada, Vikash Khandola, Wazir Singh, Md. Zakir Hossain, Prateek, Patrick Nzau Muvai
Retained players – Kuldeep Singh, Mayur Shivtarkar, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas
FKH players – Arun Kumar Squad strength: 12 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)
6 Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Chhillar, Anup Kumar, K Selvamani, Bajirao Hodage, Chang Ko, David Mosambayi, Gangadhari Mallesh, Sunil Siddhgavali, Anand Patil, Shiva Ramakrishna, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, FKH players – Lokesh Kaushik Squad strength: 14
7 Patna Pirates: Deepak Narwal, Vikas Kale, Kuldeep Singh, Manjeet, Tushar Patil, Surender Singh, Taedeok Eom, Hyunil Park, Jae Min Lee, Vikas Jaglan, Vijay Kumar, Ravinder Kumar,
Retained players – Pardeep Narwal, Jaideep, Jawahar Dagar, Manish Kumar
FKH players – Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Vijay Squad strength: 19
8 Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Vinod Kumar, Sanjay Shrestha, Parvesh, Akshay Jadhav, Bajrang, Takamitsu Kono Retained players – Sandeep Narwal, Rajesh Mondal, More GB, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vikash Khatri, Rinku Narwal, Monu
FKH players – Amit Kumar Squad strength: 15
9 Tamil Thalaivas: Sukesh Hegde, Darshan J, Manjeet Chillar, Jasvir Singh, K Jayasselan, Atul MS, Chan Sik Park, Anil Sharma, Abhinandan Chandel, D Gopu, Vimal Raj, Jae Min Lee
Retained players – Ajay Thakur, Amit Hooda, C. Arun, D Pradap
FKH players – Rajnish Squad strength: 17
10 Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Abozar Mohajermighani, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Sanket Chavan, Mahender Reddy,
Retained players – Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rakshith, Sombir
FKH players – Kamal Singh, Ankit Beniwal, Anand Squad strength: 14
11 UP Yoddha: Fazel Atrachali, Dharmarajan Cheralathan, Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai, Vinod Kumar, Abofazl Maghsodloumahali, R. Sriram, Rohit Baliyan, Hadi Tajik, Adinath Gavali
Retained players – E Subash, Surinder Singh, Shiv Om FKH players – Gaurav Kumar, Mohit Balyan, Anil Squad strength: 16
12 U Mumba: Rishank Devadiga, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Jeeva Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Sachin Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Seaong Ryeol Kim, Suleiman Kabir, Narender, Rohit Kumar Choudhary, Amit, Bhanu Pratap Tomar –
Retained players – Pankaj, Nitesh Kumar
FKH players – Azad Singh, Arkam Shaikh Squad strength: 16
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 schedule and fixtures –
Chennai Leg
October 7, Sunday
Match 1: Chennai vs Patna
Match 2: Pune vs Mumbai
October 8, Monday
Match 1: Pune vs Haryana
Match 2: Chennai vs Uttar Pradesh (UP)
October 9, Tuesday
Match 1: Delhi vs Gujarat
Match 2: Chennai vs Hyderabad
October 10, Wednesday
Match 1: Mumbai vs Jaipur
Match 2: Chennai vs Bangalore
October 11, Thursday
Match 1: Delhi vs Jaipur
Match 2: Chennai vs Kolkata
Sonipat Leg
October 12, Friday
Match 1: Haryana vs Gujarat
Match 2: Patna vs UP
October 13, Saturday
Match 1: Pune vs Delhi
Match 2: Haryana vs Mumbai
October 14 Sunday
Match 1: Hyderabad vs UP
Match 2: Haryana vs Punjab
October 15, Monday
Rest Day
October 16 Tuesday
Match 1: Kolkata vs Hyderabad
Match 2: Haryana vs Jaipur
October 17 Wednesday
Match 1: Bangalore vs Chennai
Match 2: Haryana vs Mumbai
October 18 Thursday
Match 1: Haryana vs Delhi
Pune Leg
October 18 Thursday
Match 2: Pune vs Gujarat
October 19 Friday
Match 1: Patna vs Hyderabad
Match 2: Pune vs Jaipur
October 20 Saturday
Match 1: UP vs Kolkata
Match 2: Pune vs Mumbai
October 21 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)
Match 1: Delhi vs Kolkata
Match 2: Pune vs Bangalore
October 22 Monday
Rest Day
October 23 Tuesday
Match 1: Mumbai vs Hyderabad
Match 2: Pune vs Chennai
October 24 Wednesday
Match 1: Bangalore vs Haryana
Match 2: Pune vs UP
October 25 Thursday
Rest Day
Patna
October 26 Friday
Match 1: Patna vs Jaipur
Match 2: Gujarat vs Chennai
October 27 Saturday
Match 1: Jaipur vs Kolkata
Match 2: Patna Mumbai
October 28 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)
Match 1: Delhi vs UP
Match 2: Patna vs Haryana
October 29 Monday
Rest Day
October 30 Tuesday
Match 1: Pune vs Gujarat
Match 2: Patna vs Hyderabad
October 31 Wednesday
Match 1: Delhi vs Pune
Match 2: Patna vs Bangalore
November 1 Thursday
Match 1: Patna vs Kolkata
UP leg
November 2 Friday
Match 1: UP vs Chennai
Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat
November 3 Saturday
Match 1: Mumbai vs Pune
Match 2: UP vs Bangalore
November 4 Sunday
Match 1: Delhi vs Gujarat
Match 2: UP vs Kolkata
November 5 Monday
Rest Day
November 6 Tuesday
Match 1: Jaipur vs Haryana
Match 2: UP vs Hyderabad
November 7 Wednesday
Match 1: UP vs Patna
November 8 Thursday
Match 1: Haryana vs Delhi
Match 2: UP vs Bangalore
Mumbai Leg
November 9 Friday
Match 1: Mumbai vs Jaipur
Match 2: Kolkata vs Hyderabad
November 10 Saturday
Match 1: Patna vs Kolkata
Match 2: Mumbai vs Gujarat
November 11 Sunday
Match 1: Mumbai vs Haryana
November 12 Monday
Rest Day
November 13 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)
Match 1: Pune vs Hyderabad
Match 2: Mumbai vs UP
November 14 Wednesday
Match 1: Chennai vs Haryana
Match 2: Mumbai vs Bangalore
November 15 Thursday
Match 1: Patna vs Delhi
Match 2: Mumbai vs Chennai
Ahmedabad Leg
November 16 Friday
Match 1: Gujarat vs Kolkata
Match 2: Jaipur vs UP
November 17 Saturday
Match 1: Pune vs Kolkata
Match 2: Gujarat vs Bangalore
November 18 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)
Match 1: Jaipur vs Bangalore
Match 2: Gujarat vs UP
November 19 Monday
Rest Day
November 20 Tuesday
Match 1: Chennai vs Hyderabad
Match 2: Gujarat vs Delhi
November 21 Wednesday
Match 1: Patna vs Chennai
Match 2: Gujarat vs Mumbai
November 22 Thursday
Match 1: Gujarat vs Haryana
Bangalore Leg
November 23 Friday
Match 1: Bangalore vs Kolkata
Match 2: Jaipur vs Pune
November 24 Saturday
Match 1: Mumbai vs Delhi
Match 2: Bangalore vs Chennai
November 25 Sunday
Match 1: Bangalore vs Patna
November 26 Monday
Rest Day
November 27 Tuesday
Match 1: Delhi vs Haryana
Match 2: Bangalore vs Hyderabad
November 28 Wednesday
Match 1: Haryana vs Pune
Match 2: Bangalore vs UP
November 29 Thursday
Match 1: Pune vs Gujarat
Match 2: Bangalore vs Kolkata
Delhi Leg
November 30 Friday
Match 1: Delhi vs Jaipur
Match 2: Chennai vs Patna
December 1 Saturday
Match 1: Delhi vs Mumbai
December 2 Sunday
Match 1: Mumbai vs Gujarat
Match 2: Mumbai vs Pune
December 3 Monday
Rest Day
December 4 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)
Match 1: Patna vs Gujarat
Match 2: Delhi vs Hyderabad
December 5 Wednesday
Match 1: Haryana vs Kolkata
Match 2: Delhi vs Bangalore
December 6 Thursday
Match 1: UP vs Haryana
Match 2: Delhi vs Chennai
Hyderabad Leg
December 7 Friday
Match 1: Hyderabad vs Gujarat
Match 2: Patna vs Pune
December 8 Saturday
Match 1: Mumbai vs Kolkata
Match 2: Hyderabad vs Jaipur
December 9 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)
Match 1: Chennai vs Jaipur
Match 2: Hyderabad vs Haryana
December 10 Monday
Rest Day
December 11 Tuesday
Match 1: Delhi vs Mumbai
Match 2: Hyderabad vs UP
December 12 Wednesday
Match 1: Haryana vs Gujarat
Match 2: Hyderabad vs Bangalore
December 13 Thursday
Match 1: Hyderabad vs Patna
Jaipur Leg*
December 14 Friday
Match 1: Jaipur vs Pune
Match 2: Kolkata vs Chennai
December 15 Saturday
Match 1: UP vs Chennai
Match 2: Jaipur vs Mumbai
December 16 Sunday
Match 1: Patna vs UP
Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat
December 17 Monday
Rest Day
December 18 Tuesday
Match 1: Bangalore vs Hyderabad
Match 2: Jaipur vs Haryana
December 19 Wednesday
Match 1: Patna vs Bangalore
Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat
December 20 Thursday
Match 1: Jaipur vs Delhi
Kolkata Leg
December 21 Friday
Match 1: Wildcard Match
December 22 Saturday
Match 1: Wildcard Match
Match 2: Kolkata vs Patna
December 23 Sunday
Match 1: Wildcard Match
Match 2: Kolkata vs Chennai
December 24 Monday
Rest Day
December 25 Tuesday
Match 1: Wildcard Match
Match 2: Kolkata vs Hyderabad
December 26 Wednesday
Match 1: Wildcard Match
Match 2: Kolkata vs Bangalore
December 27 Thursday
Match 1: Wildcard Match
Match 2: Kolkata vs UP
December 28 Friday
Rest Day
December 29 Saturday
Rest Day
Play-offs
December 30 Sunday
Match 1: TBD vs TBD, Kochi
Match 2: TBD vs TBD, Kochi
December 31 Monday
Match 1:
Match 2:
January 1 Tuesday
Rest Day
January 2 Wednesday
Rest Day
January 3 Thursday
TBD vs TBD, Mumbai