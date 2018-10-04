Pro Kabaddi League 2018 schedule, starting date, teams, fixtures, squads: All you need to know about PKL

The Pro Kabbadi league fixtures were announced by PKL organisers Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd.

Pro Kabbadi League 2018 is here and the season promises to be bigger than ever. The three-month long tournament will see 12 teams battle against each other for the ultimate title. The Pro Kabbadi league fixtures were announced by PKL organisers Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd. The opening match will be played on October 7 and the final will be played on January 5. In the season opener, defending champions Patna Pirates will take on Tami Thalaivas while Puneri Paltan and U Mumba will lock horns in the second game of the sixth edition on the same day.

Similar to the last season, the sixth season of PKL will feature 12 teams including the four teams, that were added last season. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortune Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

Here are full squads for this seasons of Pro Kabbadi league –

1 Bengal Warriors: Ran Singh, Jang Kun Lee, Ziaur Rahman, Shrikant Tewthia, Mahesh Goud, Vijin Thangadurai, Bhupender Singh, Vittal Meti, Amit Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Amit Nagar, Ashish Chhokar, Manoj Dhull.

Retained players – Surjeet Singh, Maninder Singh, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat, Amaresh Mondal

FKH (Future Kabaddi Heroes) players – Mithin Kumar

Squad strength: 18

2 Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar, Mahender Singh, Kashiling Adake, Jasmer Singh Gulia, Raju Lal Choudhary, Dong Ju Hong, Gyung Tae Kim, Sandeep, Jawahar Vivek, Mahesh Maruti Magdum, Mahendra Singh Dhaka, Nitesh BR, Anil, Anand V, Rohit.

Retained players – Rohit Kumar

FKH players – Harish Naik, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh

Squad strength: 19

3 Dabang Delhi: Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Viraj Landge, Pawan Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Rajesh Narwal, Shabeer Bapu, Siddharth, Khomsan Thongkham, Anil Kumar, Kamal Kishor Jat, Yogesh Hooda, Joginder Narwal, Satpal Narwal

Retained players – Meraj Sheykh, Tushar Balaram Bhoir, Tapas Pal, Vishal

FKH players – Naveen Kumar Squad strength: 19

4 Gujarat Fortunegiants: K Prapanjan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi, Ajay Kumar, Dong Geon Lee, Hadi Oshtorak, Shubham Palkar, Amit Sharma, Dharmender,

Retained players – Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Mahendra Rajput

FKH players – Lalit Chaudhary, Vikram Kandola, Anil Squad strength: 15

5 Haryana Steelers: Monu Goyat, Surender Nada, Vikash Khandola, Wazir Singh, Md. Zakir Hossain, Prateek, Patrick Nzau Muvai

Retained players – Kuldeep Singh, Mayur Shivtarkar, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas

FKH players – Arun Kumar Squad strength: 12 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)

6 Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Chhillar, Anup Kumar, K Selvamani, Bajirao Hodage, Chang Ko, David Mosambayi, Gangadhari Mallesh, Sunil Siddhgavali, Anand Patil, Shiva Ramakrishna, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, FKH players – Lokesh Kaushik Squad strength: 14

7 Patna Pirates: Deepak Narwal, Vikas Kale, Kuldeep Singh, Manjeet, Tushar Patil, Surender Singh, Taedeok Eom, Hyunil Park, Jae Min Lee, Vikas Jaglan, Vijay Kumar, Ravinder Kumar,

Retained players – Pardeep Narwal, Jaideep, Jawahar Dagar, Manish Kumar

FKH players – Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Vijay Squad strength: 19

8 Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Vinod Kumar, Sanjay Shrestha, Parvesh, Akshay Jadhav, Bajrang, Takamitsu Kono Retained players – Sandeep Narwal, Rajesh Mondal, More GB, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vikash Khatri, Rinku Narwal, Monu

FKH players – Amit Kumar Squad strength: 15

9 Tamil Thalaivas: Sukesh Hegde, Darshan J, Manjeet Chillar, Jasvir Singh, K Jayasselan, Atul MS, Chan Sik Park, Anil Sharma, Abhinandan Chandel, D Gopu, Vimal Raj, Jae Min Lee

Retained players – Ajay Thakur, Amit Hooda, C. Arun, D Pradap

FKH players – Rajnish Squad strength: 17

10 Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Abozar Mohajermighani, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Sanket Chavan, Mahender Reddy,

Retained players – Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rakshith, Sombir

FKH players – Kamal Singh, Ankit Beniwal, Anand Squad strength: 14

11 UP Yoddha: Fazel Atrachali, Dharmarajan Cheralathan, Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai, Vinod Kumar, Abofazl Maghsodloumahali, R. Sriram, Rohit Baliyan, Hadi Tajik, Adinath Gavali

Retained players – E Subash, Surinder Singh, Shiv Om FKH players – Gaurav Kumar, Mohit Balyan, Anil Squad strength: 16

12 U Mumba: Rishank Devadiga, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Jeeva Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Sachin Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Seaong Ryeol Kim, Suleiman Kabir, Narender, Rohit Kumar Choudhary, Amit, Bhanu Pratap Tomar –

Retained players – Pankaj, Nitesh Kumar

FKH players – Azad Singh, Arkam Shaikh Squad strength: 16

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 schedule and fixtures –

Chennai Leg

October 7, Sunday

Match 1: Chennai vs Patna

Match 2: Pune vs Mumbai

October 8, Monday

Match 1: Pune vs Haryana

Match 2: Chennai vs Uttar Pradesh (UP)

October 9, Tuesday

Match 1: Delhi vs Gujarat

Match 2: Chennai vs Hyderabad

October 10, Wednesday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Jaipur

Match 2: Chennai vs Bangalore

October 11, Thursday

Match 1: Delhi vs Jaipur

Match 2: Chennai vs Kolkata

Sonipat Leg

October 12, Friday

Match 1: Haryana vs Gujarat

Match 2: Patna vs UP

October 13, Saturday

Match 1: Pune vs Delhi

Match 2: Haryana vs Mumbai

October 14 Sunday

Match 1: Hyderabad vs UP

Match 2: Haryana vs Punjab

October 15, Monday

Rest Day

October 16 Tuesday

Match 1: Kolkata vs Hyderabad

Match 2: Haryana vs Jaipur

October 17 Wednesday

Match 1: Bangalore vs Chennai

Match 2: Haryana vs Mumbai

October 18 Thursday

Match 1: Haryana vs Delhi

Pune Leg

October 18 Thursday

Match 2: Pune vs Gujarat

October 19 Friday

Match 1: Patna vs Hyderabad

Match 2: Pune vs Jaipur

October 20 Saturday

Match 1: UP vs Kolkata

Match 2: Pune vs Mumbai

October 21 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)

Match 1: Delhi vs Kolkata

Match 2: Pune vs Bangalore

October 22 Monday

Rest Day

October 23 Tuesday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Hyderabad

Match 2: Pune vs Chennai

October 24 Wednesday

Match 1: Bangalore vs Haryana

Match 2: Pune vs UP

October 25 Thursday

Rest Day

Patna

October 26 Friday

Match 1: Patna vs Jaipur

Match 2: Gujarat vs Chennai

October 27 Saturday

Match 1: Jaipur vs Kolkata

Match 2: Patna Mumbai

October 28 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)

Match 1: Delhi vs UP

Match 2: Patna vs Haryana

October 29 Monday

Rest Day

October 30 Tuesday

Match 1: Pune vs Gujarat

Match 2: Patna vs Hyderabad

October 31 Wednesday

Match 1: Delhi vs Pune

Match 2: Patna vs Bangalore

November 1 Thursday

Match 1: Patna vs Kolkata

UP leg

November 2 Friday

Match 1: UP vs Chennai

Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat

November 3 Saturday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Pune

Match 2: UP vs Bangalore

November 4 Sunday

Match 1: Delhi vs Gujarat

Match 2: UP vs Kolkata

November 5 Monday

Rest Day

November 6 Tuesday

Match 1: Jaipur vs Haryana

Match 2: UP vs Hyderabad

November 7 Wednesday

Match 1: UP vs Patna

November 8 Thursday

Match 1: Haryana vs Delhi

Match 2: UP vs Bangalore

Mumbai Leg

November 9 Friday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Jaipur

Match 2: Kolkata vs Hyderabad

November 10 Saturday

Match 1: Patna vs Kolkata

Match 2: Mumbai vs Gujarat

November 11 Sunday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Haryana

November 12 Monday

Rest Day

November 13 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)

Match 1: Pune vs Hyderabad

Match 2: Mumbai vs UP

November 14 Wednesday

Match 1: Chennai vs Haryana

Match 2: Mumbai vs Bangalore

November 15 Thursday

Match 1: Patna vs Delhi

Match 2: Mumbai vs Chennai

Ahmedabad Leg

November 16 Friday

Match 1: Gujarat vs Kolkata

Match 2: Jaipur vs UP

November 17 Saturday

Match 1: Pune vs Kolkata

Match 2: Gujarat vs Bangalore

November 18 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)

Match 1: Jaipur vs Bangalore

Match 2: Gujarat vs UP

November 19 Monday

Rest Day

November 20 Tuesday

Match 1: Chennai vs Hyderabad

Match 2: Gujarat vs Delhi

November 21 Wednesday

Match 1: Patna vs Chennai

Match 2: Gujarat vs Mumbai

November 22 Thursday

Match 1: Gujarat vs Haryana

Bangalore Leg

November 23 Friday

Match 1: Bangalore vs Kolkata

Match 2: Jaipur vs Pune

November 24 Saturday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Delhi

Match 2: Bangalore vs Chennai

November 25 Sunday

Match 1: Bangalore vs Patna

November 26 Monday

Rest Day

November 27 Tuesday

Match 1: Delhi vs Haryana

Match 2: Bangalore vs Hyderabad

November 28 Wednesday

Match 1: Haryana vs Pune

Match 2: Bangalore vs UP

November 29 Thursday

Match 1: Pune vs Gujarat

Match 2: Bangalore vs Kolkata

Delhi Leg

November 30 Friday

Match 1: Delhi vs Jaipur

Match 2: Chennai vs Patna

December 1 Saturday

Match 1: Delhi vs Mumbai

December 2 Sunday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Gujarat

Match 2: Mumbai vs Pune

December 3 Monday

Rest Day

December 4 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)

Match 1: Patna vs Gujarat

Match 2: Delhi vs Hyderabad

December 5 Wednesday

Match 1: Haryana vs Kolkata

Match 2: Delhi vs Bangalore

December 6 Thursday

Match 1: UP vs Haryana

Match 2: Delhi vs Chennai

Hyderabad Leg

December 7 Friday

Match 1: Hyderabad vs Gujarat

Match 2: Patna vs Pune

December 8 Saturday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Kolkata

Match 2: Hyderabad vs Jaipur

December 9 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)

Match 1: Chennai vs Jaipur

Match 2: Hyderabad vs Haryana

December 10 Monday

Rest Day

December 11 Tuesday

Match 1: Delhi vs Mumbai

Match 2: Hyderabad vs UP

December 12 Wednesday

Match 1: Haryana vs Gujarat

Match 2: Hyderabad vs Bangalore

December 13 Thursday

Match 1: Hyderabad vs Patna

Jaipur Leg*

December 14 Friday

Match 1: Jaipur vs Pune

Match 2: Kolkata vs Chennai

December 15 Saturday

Match 1: UP vs Chennai

Match 2: Jaipur vs Mumbai

December 16 Sunday

Match 1: Patna vs UP

Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat

December 17 Monday

Rest Day

December 18 Tuesday

Match 1: Bangalore vs Hyderabad

Match 2: Jaipur vs Haryana

December 19 Wednesday

Match 1: Patna vs Bangalore

Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat

December 20 Thursday

Match 1: Jaipur vs Delhi

Kolkata Leg

December 21 Friday

Match 1: Wildcard Match

December 22 Saturday

Match 1: Wildcard Match

Match 2: Kolkata vs Patna

December 23 Sunday

Match 1: Wildcard Match

Match 2: Kolkata vs Chennai

December 24 Monday

Rest Day

December 25 Tuesday

Match 1: Wildcard Match

Match 2: Kolkata vs Hyderabad

December 26 Wednesday

Match 1: Wildcard Match

Match 2: Kolkata vs Bangalore

December 27 Thursday

Match 1: Wildcard Match

Match 2: Kolkata vs UP

December 28 Friday

Rest Day

December 29 Saturday

Rest Day

Play-offs

December 30 Sunday

Match 1: TBD vs TBD, Kochi

Match 2: TBD vs TBD, Kochi

December 31 Monday

Match 1:

Match 2:

January 1 Tuesday

Rest Day

January 2 Wednesday

Rest Day

January 3 Thursday

TBD vs TBD, Mumbai