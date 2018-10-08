Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers LIVE Streaming: Match is all set to begin soon

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Score: Last year, Haryana dominated its zone with a strong defence featuring Nada and Mohit Chillar in either corners.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers LIVE Streaming: In the third match of the sixth season of PKL, Surender Nada’s Haryana Steelers will lock horns against Girish Ernak’s Puneri Paltan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Last year, Haryana dominated its zone with a strong defence featuring Nada and Mohit Chillar in either corners. But, with Chillar gone, the skipper would turn towards Sachin Shingade for support. This season, the team has spent big on Monu Goyat, making him the most expensive player of PKL. The former Patna Pirates’ all-rounder will lead the attack along with the experienced Wazir Singh.

Pune, on the other hand, started its campaign on Sunday evening against U Mumba and looked rusty. Even though the team has probably the strongest attack in the league featuring team India duo – Ernak and Sandeep Narwal – the lack of coordination was clearly visible as both the stars spent a significant time off the court. The positive for Pune, however, was Nitin Tomar’s performance who was brilliant against Mumbai.

How to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers LIVE Streaming?

The Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1. Star network is the official broadcaster of the tournament. Pro Kabaddi League 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar.