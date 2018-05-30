Pro Kabaddi auction 2018 LIVE: 422 players go under hammer; Rahul Chaudhari, Fazel Atrachali biggest attractions

Pro Kabaddi auction 2018 LIVE: 422 players will go under the hammer.

Pro Kabaddi auction 2018 LIVE: A total of 422 players will go under the hammer ahead of the 6th season of Pro Kabaddi League scheduled to begin later this year. The two-day auction will witness 12 teams contest for 58 foreign players and 87 youngsters as part of the Future Heroes Kabaddi Programme (FKH), an initiative that is sure to add some excitement to the bidding process as teams will look to balance their squad with the addition of these prodigious talents.

Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, Fazel Atrachali, Anup Kumar and Surender Nada would be the biggest attractions of PKL auction.

U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and U.P Yoddha have opted to have a complete revamp of their squad while the nine other teams have retained a cumulative of 21 elite players and the introduction of the ‘Final Bid Match’ card is undoubtedly going to add spice to the heated bidding process.