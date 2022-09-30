Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9: When and where to watch? Schedule, Teams – Everything you should know

The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on October 7 at the Shree Kantravaee Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. It will then move to the Shree Shivchhatapati Sports Complex in Pune for the next leg on October 28. The league has revolutionized the sport of kabaddi by introducing new innovations. since its advent in 2014
The Pro Kabaddi League is supported by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), as well as other international and national governing bodies of the sport like the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) and the Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF),. It has shown steady growth over the years.
Season 9 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will feature 12 teams.
1. Bengal Warriors
2. Bengaluru Bulls
3. Dabang Delhi
4. Gujarat Giants
5. Haryana Steelers
6. Jaipur Pink Panthers
7. Patna Pirates
8. Puneri Paltan
9. Tamil Thalaivas
10. Telugu Titans
11. U Mumba
12. U.P. Yodhas
The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on October 7 with the defending champions, Dabang Delhi, taking on U-Mumba. However, the last match of the season will be between UP Yoddhas and the Jaipur Pink Panthers on November 18.
The teams are now training hard to prepare for the upcoming season. They will be relying on their key players to perform at their best. Since they are the ones who carry the burden of scoring the most points for their respective teams, the onus will be on the raiders to perform well.
Pro Kabaddi League Schedule
October 7, Friday
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumbai
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas
October 8, Saturday
Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas
Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan
Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers
October 9, Sunday
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors
October 10, Monday
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants
U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas
October 11, Tuesday
Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas
October 12, Wednesday
U.P.Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors
October 14, Friday
Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan
October 15, Saturday
Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants
Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates
October 16, Sunday
U.P.Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls
Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
October 17, Monday
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers
Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates
October 18, Tuesday
Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan
Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
October 19, Wednesday
Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas
Gujarat Giants vs U.P.Yoddhas
October 21, Friday
Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors
U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
October 22, Saturday
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants
October 23, Sunday
U.P.Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas
Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates
October 25, Tuesday
Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
October 26, Wednesday
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors
Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba
October 28, Friday
Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan
Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Patna Pirates vs U.P.Yoddhas
October 29, Saturday
Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants
Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba
October 30, Sunday
Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
October 31, Monday
Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates
U.P.Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans
November 1, Tuesday
Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
November 2, Wednesday
U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
November 4, Friday
Patna Pirates vs U Mumba
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
U.P.Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan
November 5, Saturday
Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors
Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
Haryana Steelers vs U.P.Yoddhas
November 6, Sunday
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants
Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas
November 7, Monday
U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers
November 8, Tuesday
Bengal Warriors vs U.P.Yoddhas
The schedule for the second half of the Pro Kabaddi League will be released by October end. This lag in time will help the 12 teams assess and rebuild their competition strategies against defending teams.
Pro Kabaddi League Season 9: When and where to watch
The Pro Kabaddi League will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 in Hindi, and on Star Sports 1 and 2 in Tamil and Telugu in India. LIVE streaming of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.