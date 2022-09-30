Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9: When and where to watch? Schedule, Teams – Everything you should know

The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on October 7 at the Shree Kantravaee Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. It will then move to the Shree Shivchhatapati Sports Complex in Pune for the next leg on October 28. The league has revolutionized the sport of kabaddi by introducing new innovations. since its advent in 2014

The Pro Kabaddi League is supported by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), as well as other international and national governing bodies of the sport like the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) and the Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF),. It has shown steady growth over the years.

Season 9 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will feature 12 teams.

1. Bengal Warriors

2. Bengaluru Bulls

3. Dabang Delhi

4. Gujarat Giants

5. Haryana Steelers

6. Jaipur Pink Panthers

7. Patna Pirates

8. Puneri Paltan

9. Tamil Thalaivas

10. Telugu Titans

11. U Mumba

12. U.P. Yodhas

The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on October 7 with the defending champions, Dabang Delhi, taking on U-Mumba. However, the last match of the season will be between UP Yoddhas and the Jaipur Pink Panthers on November 18.

The teams are now training hard to prepare for the upcoming season. They will be relying on their key players to perform at their best. Since they are the ones who carry the burden of scoring the most points for their respective teams, the onus will be on the raiders to perform well.

Pro Kabaddi League Schedule

October 7, Friday

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumbai

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas

October 8, Saturday

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

October 9, Sunday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

October 10, Monday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas

October 11, Tuesday

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas

October 12, Wednesday

U.P.Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

October 14, Friday

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan

October 15, Saturday

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

October 16, Sunday

U.P.Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

October 17, Monday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

October 18, Tuesday

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 19, Wednesday

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

Gujarat Giants vs U.P.Yoddhas

October 21, Friday

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

October 22, Saturday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

October 23, Sunday

U.P.Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

October 25, Tuesday

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 26, Wednesday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

October 28, Friday

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates vs U.P.Yoddhas

October 29, Saturday

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba

October 30, Sunday

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

October 31, Monday

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates

U.P.Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans

November 1, Tuesday

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

November 2, Wednesday

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

November 4, Friday

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

U.P.Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan

November 5, Saturday

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

Haryana Steelers vs U.P.Yoddhas

November 6, Sunday

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

November 7, Monday

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

November 8, Tuesday

Bengal Warriors vs U.P.Yoddhas

The schedule for the second half of the Pro Kabaddi League will be released by October end. This lag in time will help the 12 teams assess and rebuild their competition strategies against defending teams.

Pro Kabaddi League Season 9: When and where to watch

The Pro Kabaddi League will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 in Hindi, and on Star Sports 1 and 2 in Tamil and Telugu in India. LIVE streaming of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.