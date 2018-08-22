Pro Kabaddi 2018 full schedule announced; Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas to kick off PKL 2018, check detailed fixtures

Pro Kabadd 2018: Telugu Titans to play against Tamil Thalaivas in opening match.

Pro Kabaddi 2018: Pro Kabaddi 2018 fixtures for the sixth season has been announced. The tournament will kick off October 5, 2018. The sixth season of Pro Kabaddi will begin in Chennai, and will travel across 13 cities, with the final showdown in Mumbai on January 5th, 2019. Fans can catch the action at the stadiums as well as on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

The opening day will witness the clash of kabaddi giants, Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. The competition will intensify, as the neighbours renew their rivalry in the latest season. In the second match Anup Kumar, the ‘Captain Cool’ of U Mumba for the last 5 seasons, who moves to Jaipur Pink Panthers this season, will lock horns with his former team.

The other highly anticipated matches through the week include, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, as the Dubki King Pradeep Narwal will dodge his way through defenders to break his previous seasons’ record of 369 raid points. Pro Kabaddi League’s highest paid player, Monu Goyat will begin his raid for glory as Haryana Steelers takes on Puneri Paltans in the fifth match of the season.

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, VIVO Pro Kabaddi said, “We have had to adjust the Season VI window to October onwards, in lieu of the ongoing Asian Games that have nearly all the world’s top Kabaddi athletes playing for their respective national teams. We will return to a July start for VIVO PKL Season VII. Meanwhile, I look forward to VIVO PKL Season VI being an intensely competitive affair, as well as a great celebration of Kabaddi”

Pro Kabaddi 2018 full schedule:-

The 12 participating teams have been divided into two zones of six teams each, where each team will be playing a set of 15 intra-zone and 7 inter-zone matches, prior to the anticipated play-offs. The play-offs stage will comprise of 3 adrenaline filled eliminators, 2 qualifiers and the finals scheduled to take place in Mumbai.