Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction date, time, players list, live streaming, retained players, rules: All you need to know 

Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction: PKL will kick off on October 19. A total of 422 players will be drafted into the auction pool of which 58 are Overseas players and 87 are players from the Future Kabaddi Heroes Programme (FKH), a nationwide talent scouting programme.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 7:04 PM
Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction will be held in Mumbai on May 30 and 31.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction: The eleventh season of the Indian Premier League is finally over for good with Chennai Super Kings being crowned the champion for the third time. After the IPL fever, its time to get wrapped in the PKL trauma. The auction for the sixth season of the coveted league will take place in Mumbai. The league will kick off on October 19. A total of 422 players will be drafted into the auction pool of which 58 are Overseas players and 87 are players from the Future Kabaddi Heroes Programme (FKH), a nationwide talent scouting programme. The auctions will witness player representation from 14 other countries including Iran, Bangladesh, Japan, Kenya, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Sri Lanka. The total amount in auction purse of the team is Rs 4 crore.

Pro Kabaddi Season VI team composition guidelines:
– A Franchise may choose between 18-25 players to form a team.

– A team can choose up to 3 players from the Future Kabaddi Heroes 2018 programme.

– If a team has 4 Elite Retained Players, they can exercise 1 “Final Bid Match” option in open auction.

– If a team has less than 4 Elite Retained Players, they can exercise 2 “Final Bid Match” options in open auction.

– Number of overseas players in a team may vary from 2 to 4.

– The total salary purse available to each Franchisee is Rs 4 Crores.

What is the Pro Kabaddi Retained Players List?

Team

Players 1

Player 2

Player 3

Player 4

Bengal Warriors

Surjeet Singh

Maninder Singh

 

 

Bengaluru Bulls

Rohit Kumar

 

 

 

Dabang Delhi K.C

Meraj Sheykh

 

 

 

Gujarat Fortunegiants

Sachin

Sunil Kumar

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput

 

Haryana Steelers

Kuldeep Singh

 

 

 

Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal

Jaideep

Jawahar Dagar

Manish Kumar

Puneri Paltan

Sandeep Narwal

Rajesh Mondal

More GB

Girish Ernak

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajay Thakur

Amit Hooda

C. Arun

 

Telugu Titans

Nilesh Salunke

Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari

 

 

 

What is Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction date?

Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction will be held on May 30 and 31.

Where will Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction be held?

Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction will be held in Mumbai.

What time will Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction begin?

Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction will begin at 10 am. In morning all the foreign players will be auctioned while in evening all the Indian players will be put under the hammer.

Where can one watch Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction live streaming?

One can watch Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction live streaming on all Start Sports Network. For all the live commentary and updates you can follow FinancialExpress.com.

What is the base price per category at Pro Kabaddi 2018 auction?

– Category A – Rs 20 Lakh

– Category B – Rs 12 Lakh

– Category C – Rs 8 Lakh

– Category D – Rs 5 Lakh

– New Young Players – fixed salary of Rs 6.6 Lakh

