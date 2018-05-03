Prithvi Shaw’s technique is just like Sachin Tendulkar, says Mark Waugh

Sachin Tendulkar had also praised Shaw for his outstanding performance in the ICC U19 World cup. (Source: PTI)

Former Australian batsman Mark Waugh has heaped praise on Prithwi Shaw’s batting technique and has compared it with that of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Waugh who is impressed with the way Shaw is playing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, said that the 17-year-old has an excellent base to play shots all around. “The first thing you notice is his technique, it’s very similar to Sachin Tendulkar. His grip, his stance, he stays very still at the crease and plays all his shots around the wicket. He plays the ball quite late and is quite punchy in his strokeplay and has an excellent base to play any shot from any bowler. He’s just so much like Sachin Tendulkar,” Waugh said.

In this season, Prithwi Shaw has played only four matches and has scored 140 runs at a strike rate of 166.66. Shaw made an immediate impact in IPL after replacing Gautam Gambhir in DD’s playing XI. Earlier this year. Prithvi Shaw led the Indian cricket team at the ICC Under 19 World Cup where he successfully drove his side to a title win in Australia.

Shaw’s exploits at the top have drawn comparisons with the great Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar with Mark Waugh being his latest admirer. He inspired a struggling Delhi team helping them win two of their last three matches. In the last match against Rajasthan Royals, Prithvi Shaw scored 47 runs, giving his side a good start after Colin Munro’s early departure.

In March, even Sachin Tendulkar had praised Shaw for his outstanding performance in the ICC U19 World cup. “I saw Prithvi Shaw play in New Zealand (in the U19 World Cup). How he has progressed is remarkable,” Tendulkar had said.

Shaw who was bought by Delhi Daredevils in IPL auction 2018, hit a maiden half-century in only his second match of the IPL. This made Shaw the joint-youngest cricketer to record a half-century in the league at the age of 18 years 174 days.