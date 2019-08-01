Prithvi Shaw suspension: Govt writes to BCCI, says board has no right to carry doping test on players

Prithvi Shaw

Just days before cricketer Prithvi Shaw failed dope test, the government had come down heavily at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its anti-doping programme. In a letter to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, the Sports Ministry that the board’s anti-doping programme lacked robustness, The Indian Express reported. In its letter, the government also pointed out that the board did not have the right to conduct dope tests on players as it is not authorised by the government or by the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA). “Article 5.2 of WADA Code provides for a sampling of athletes only by an Anti Doping Organisation with testing authority. It is a matter of fact that BCCI is neither an anti-doping organisation with testing authority under WADA Code nor it can acquire such a status,” the letter dated June 26 said.

For last several years, the Indian cricket board is at loggerheads with the government for not signing up with the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA). Even as other sports and sportpersons follow regulations laid out by the agency, the cricket board has refused to implement it. The BCCI has cited flaws in the agency as its reason behind not complying with its rules.The board had also said that since it is not a government-funded national federation, BCCI is not subjected to NADA’s jurisdiction. The government has however dismissed the claim saying, “The claim of BCCI having a robust mechanism to ensure Indian cricket is clean and free from doping is not based on facts.” “In 2018, 215 samples were sent by BCCI to National Dope Testing Laboratory, India, for testing. Of these, 5 tested positive. There is no information as to how these athletes who tested positive have been dealt with,” the letter by the government said.

“BCCI mechanism for adjudication in the event of positive dope result is not in accordance with the principles of natural justice. BCCI as an interested party and also the appointing authority for appointment of officers, tribunal members or appellate authority for adjudication,” the letter added.

Earlier on July 30, BCCI suspended Shaw till November for failing a dope test. He has played two Test matches for India so far.