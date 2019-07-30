Prithvi Shaw suspended by BCCI for doping violation

The 19-year-old Shaw, who has played two Test matches against the West Indies in 2018, was reportedly undergoing rehabilitation for a hip injury.
Talented India opener Prithvi Shaw was on Tuesday slapped with an eight-month ban from all forms of competitive cricket for failing a dope test, the BCCI said. The 19-year-old Shaw, who has played two Test matches against the West Indies in 2018, was reportedly undergoing rehabilitation for a hip injury. He tested positive for terbutaline during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. Along with Shaw, two other domestic players — Akshay Dullarwar of Vidarbha and Divya Gajraj of Rajasthan — have also violated the cricket board’s anti-doping code.
“Prithvi Shaw registered with Mumbai Cricket Association, has been suspended for doping violation. Mr. Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups,” the BCCI said in a statement.
Shaw’s period of suspension is eight months, starting from March 16 to November 15, effectively ruling him out of India’s home series against Bangladesh and South Africa.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.