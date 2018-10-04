Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest Indian to score half-century on Test debut

Prithvi Shaw after scoring the half-century. (Source: BCCI)

Eighteen-year-old Prithvi Shaw made an impressive Test debut on Thursday at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot. Playing his first Test, Shaw scored a half-century from just 56 balls against West Indies, breaking a number of records on the way. He became the youngest Indian to score a fifty on Test debut, breaking a 59-year-old record held by Abbas Ali Baig who had scored a half-century against England in Manchester in 1959 when he was 20 years and 131 days old.

Shaw also became the third youngest Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Parthiv Patel to score a fifty in Tests. He is 18 years and 301 days old while Sachin had achieved the feat when he was 16 years and 214 days old. Sachin’s maiden Test fifty had come against Pakistan in 1989.

16y 214d S Tendulkar v Pak, Faisalabad, 1989

18y 301d Parthiv Patel v Aus, SCG, 2004

18y 329d PRITHVI SHAW v WI, Rajkot, 2018

19y 215d R Shastri v Eng, Delhi, 1981

19y 291d D Karthik v Pak, Kolkata, 2005

Shaw also became the fifth youngest opener to score a half-century on Test debut. The record is held by Pakistan’s Hanif Mohammad who had scored a fifty against India in 1952 at the age of 17 years and 302 days.

After winning the toss, Virat Kohli decided to bat first against West Indies in the first of the two Tests. While Shaw was given his maiden Test cap, Kuldeep Yadav was also included in the side to form a three-man spin attack with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.