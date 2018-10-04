Prithvi Shaw becomes second youngest Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to score Test century

Prithvi Shaw scored a century on his Test debut against West Indies. (Source: AP)

Prithvi Shaw became the second youngest Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to score a century in Tests on Thursday. Shaw achieved the feat by scoring 100 from just 99 balls against West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium on Thursday morning. Sachin had scored his maiden Test ton against England at the age of 17 years 107 days at Manchester on August 9, 1990. Shaw was picked in the Indian side ahead of Mayank Agarwal who had scored 90 against the same opposition in the warm-up match leading up to the Test series.

Shaw also became the 15th Indian to score a hundred on Test debut. Here are youngest Indians at the time of Test debut:

17y 112d S Tendulkar v Eng, Manchester, 1990

18y 329d PRITHVI SHAW v WI, Rajkot, 2018

20y 021d Kapil Dev v WI, Delhi, 1979

20y 131d AA Baig v Eng, Manchester, 1959

This is also the third fastest century on Test debut. The record for fastest century in maiden Test belongs to Shikhar Dhawan who achieved the feat against Australia in Mohali in 2013. Dhawan had reached the 100-run mark from just 85 balls. The second name on the list is od Dwayne Smith who had scored a hundred off 93 balls against South Africa in Cape Town in 2004.

Earlier in the day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had won the toss and had elected to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch. Windies responded well to the decision as Shannon Gabriel dismissed KL Rahul for a duck in the first over. However, Pujara and Shaw took control of things and dominated the visitors after that.