Chinnaswamy had gone silent for a second.

Virat Kohli stood there, looking back at his disturbed stumps. Behind them, Rishabh Pant exploded in celebration.

It felt like one of those moments IPL scripts are usually written for. A young Delhi pacer, bowling for a struggling team, knocked over one of the league’s biggest icons under lights in Bengaluru. The crowd hadn’t seen it coming.

The broadcast team scrambled for context. And somewhere in that pause — that half-second between the stumps cartwheeling and the noise arriving — the story of LSG’s season quietly crystallised.

Because this was not supposed to be Prince Yadav’s stage.

Lucknow had built their attack around bigger names. Mohammed Shami arrived as the headline trade at ₹10 Crore, carrying the pedigree of India’s finest seamer returning to full fitness. Mohsin Khan came in at ₹4 Crore with a reputation forged across two IPL seasons. Avesh Khan was retained at ₹9.75 Crore with the expectation of leading the attack through the crunch phases.

I was speaking with Virat bhaiya

(after the last game against RCB) and he only told me-

"as long as the ball is moving around off a length,

stick to that length." -Prince Yadav

-Prince got Virat Kohli wicket. #RCBvsLSG #RCBvLSG #LSGvsRCBpic.twitter.com/GAhJiuYBAk — Justin ipl (@JustinBeerBall) May 8, 2026

And yet, across all fourteen league games of IPL 2026, a ₹30 Lakh pacer from Delhi quietly behaved as if he had always belonged among them.

No giant auction battle. No franchise-launching hype. No nightly television debates.

Just wickets. Sixteen of them. More than anyone else in the squad.

The Delhi DNA

Delhi cricket has never really cared for comfort.

The system is too crowded, too unforgiving, too impatient for that. Players either learn to survive pressure early or they disappear into the background of a domestic circuit that chews through talent without ceremony.

That same cricketing culture produced Kohli. It also produced generations of hardened professionals through institutions like the famous Sonnet Club, founded by the late Dronacharya awardee Tarak Sinha — a place where the standard was never adjusted downward for anyone, regardless of age or reputation.

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Prince Yadav came through that same ecosystem.

Maybe that explains why IPL 2026 never appeared to overwhelm him. There was no visible hesitation while bowling at established stars. No fear in the pressure overs. Whether it was breaking partnerships in the middle overs, holding his nerve in the death, or knocking over Kohli in Bengaluru, he carried himself like someone who had already decided — long before the IPL — that he belonged at this level.

And slowly, without much noise, he became one of the most important stories of Lucknow’s season.

Prince Yadav celebrating a wicket in IPL 2026. Photo: X

While The Spotlight Stayed Elsewhere

Most conversations around LSG this season revolved around expensive expectations. Before that conversation can happen meaningfully, though, it helps to see exactly what LSG paid for everyone who walked out onto that field.

Squad Price List — IPL 2026

Player Status Salary Rishabh Pant Retained ₹27 Cr Nicholas Pooran Retained ₹21 Cr Mayank Yadav Retained ₹11 Cr Mohammed Shami Traded ₹10 Cr Avesh Khan Retained ₹9.75 Cr Josh Inglis Bought ₹8.6 Cr Abdul Samad Retained ₹4.2 Cr Mohsin Khan Retained ₹4 Cr Ayush Badoni Retained ₹4 Cr Mitchell Marsh Retained ₹3.4 Cr Mukul Choudhary Bought ₹2.6 Cr Shahbaz Ahmed Retained ₹2.4 Cr Akshat Raghuwanshi Bought ₹2.2 Cr Aiden Markram Retained ₹2 Cr Wanindu Hasaranga Bought ₹2 Cr Anrich Nortje Bought ₹2 Cr Naman Tiwari Bought ₹1 Cr M Siddharth Retained ₹75 L Matthew Breetzke Retained ₹75 L Prince Yadav Retained ₹30 L Digvesh Rathi Retained ₹30 L Himmat Singh Retained ₹30 L Akash Singh Retained ₹30 L Arshin Kulkarni Retained ₹30 L Arjun Tendulkar Traded ₹30 L

Pant entered IPL 2026 carrying the weight of a ₹27 Crore valuation and the responsibility of leading the franchise through another difficult rebuild. Nicholas Pooran arrived at ₹21 Crore with the burden of being one of T20 cricket’s most destructive finishers. Together, those two players cost LSG ₹48 Crore before a single ball was bowled.

Then there was Mitchell Marsh, who became LSG’s best batter by a distance. 563 runs. A strike rate of 163.18. One century against RCB. The only LSG batter to post back-to-back 500-run seasons in the franchise’s history. Under normal circumstances, Marsh would comfortably win any value-for-money debate at this franchise.

But IPL economics can expose different truths. And when you run the numbers fully — across the batting group and the bowling group together — a ₹30 Lakh pacer who played all 14 games, took the most wickets, and barely registered a press conference all season turns out to be the answer to a question nobody was asking.

The Hidden Currency Of IPL Teams

This is the part of the IPL that gets lost behind auction graphics and celebrity ownership announcements.

Superstars bring attention. Low-cost performers bring balance. Every successful IPL side eventually discovers players who outperform not just expectations, but their entire price bracket. For years, franchises like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings mastered this formula — surrounding expensive cores with cricketers who quietly delivered disproportionate value, who ate overs, took wickets, and never asked for a larger stage than the one they had earned.

Prince Yadav was Lucknow Super Giants’ hidden gem at IPL 2026. Photo: X

LSG found their version of that formula this season. They just didn’t finish in the playoffs to make the most of it.

The Numbers Behind The Story

Before the value tables, the method.

For bowlers: every wicket is converted into impact runs at a rate of 20 per wicket — a standard proxy for the match value a wicket creates in T20 cricket. For batters: runs scored are taken directly.

Both are then divided by the player’s cost per match — their total salary divided by matches played — to produce a single figure: ₹ per impact run. The lower that number, the more efficiently a player has delivered against their contract.

Here is what every bowler and batter at LSG delivered against their price tag this season.

Batting — Season Stats

Player Mat Runs HS SR Avg Mitchell Marsh 13 563 111 163.18 43.30 Rishabh Pant 14 312 68* 138.05 28.36 Josh Inglis 5 266 85 186.01 53.20 Nicholas Pooran 14 234 63 127.86 18.00 Aiden Markram 12 231 45 138.32 25.66 Ayush Badoni 10 215 54 152.48 21.50 Mukul Choudhary 10 170 54* 141.66 28.33 Abdul Samad 8 116 37* 131.81 19.33 Himmat Singh 6 92 40* 133.33 30.66 Shahbaz Ahmed 5 58 43* 141.46 — GF Linde 3 31 16 147.61 10.33 Mohammed Shami 13 31 12* 140.90 6.20 Akshat Raghuwanshi 3 29 18 116.00 14.50 Arshin Kulkarni 2 17 17 68.00 8.50 Avesh Khan 7 6 4* 100.00 6.00 Mayank Yadav 4 5 5 100.00 5.00 Arjun Tendulkar 1 5 5* 100.00 —

Bowling — Season Stats

Player Mat Wkts Best Econ Ave Prince Yadav 14 16 3/32 8.82 19.5 Mohammed Shami 13 12 2/9 9.00 25.5 Mohsin Khan 5 10 5/23 7.45 12.0 M Siddharth 4 6 2/35 9.66 15.0 Avesh Khan 7 6 2/23 11.06 24.7 Digvesh Rathi 10 5 2/45 10.00 38.4 Shahbaz Ahmed 4 5 2/30 11.27 13.2 Akash Singh 2 4 3/26 6.50 8.0 GF Linde 3 1 1/18 8.91 37.0

The bowling table tells you immediately that Prince Yadav led the attack with wickets. The batting table confirms that Marsh stood entirely alone as a run-scorer of consequence.

What the raw stats don’t tell you is what those numbers cost the franchise per unit of output. That’s where the value calculation comes in.

The Value Tables

Bowling Value — ₹ Per Impact Run

(1 wicket = 20 impact runs. ₹/impact run = cost per match ÷ impact runs. Lower is better.)

Player Salary Mat Wkts ₹/Match ₹/Impact Run Prince Yadav ₹30 L 14 16 ₹2.14 L ₹670 Digvesh Rathi ₹30 L 10 5 ₹3.00 L ₹3,000 M Siddharth ₹75 L 4 6 ₹18.75 L ₹15,625 Akash Singh ₹30 L 2 4 ₹15.00 L ₹18,750 Mohammed Shami ₹10 Cr 13 12 ₹76.92 L ₹32,051 Mohsin Khan ₹4 Cr 5 10 ₹80.00 L ₹40,000 Shahbaz Ahmed ₹2.4 Cr 4 5 ₹60.00 L ₹60,000 Avesh Khan ₹9.75 Cr 7 6 ₹1.39 Cr ₹116,071

Batting Value — ₹ Per Run

(₹/run = cost per match ÷ runs scored. Lower is better.)

Player Salary Mat Runs ₹/Match ₹/Run Mitchell Marsh ₹3.4 Cr 13 563 ₹26.15 L ₹4,645 Himmat Singh ₹30 L 6 92 ₹5.00 L ₹5,435 Aiden Markram ₹2 Cr 12 231 ₹16.67 L ₹7,215 Mukul Choudhary ₹2.6 Cr 10 170 ₹26.00 L ₹15,294 Ayush Badoni ₹4 Cr 10 215 ₹40.00 L ₹18,605 Abdul Samad ₹4.2 Cr 8 116 ₹52.50 L ₹45,259 Rishabh Pant ₹27 Cr 14 312 ₹1.93 Cr ₹61,813 Nicholas Pooran ₹21 Cr 14 234 ₹1.50 Cr ₹64,103 Josh Inglis ₹8.6 Cr 5 266 ₹1.72 Cr ₹64,662

The numbers arrive without editorialising. Prince Yadav at ₹670 per impact run. Avesh Khan at ₹1,16,071. The gap between them — both nominally bowling for the same franchise, both selected in the same IPL season — is 173 times.

Marsh at ₹4,645 per run. Pant at ₹61,813. Pooran at ₹64,103. The gap between the best batter in the squad and the two most expensive batting contracts runs to more than 13 times.

These are not close numbers. They are not rounding errors or seasonal anomalies. They are the structural outcome of how this squad was assembled.

What The Numbers Say

Prince Yadav played all 14 games. Took 16 wickets — more than any other LSG bowler, at an economy of 8.82. And did it for ₹30 Lakh, costing the franchise ₹670 for every impact run generated through his bowling.

Mitchell Marsh was the only batter who genuinely competed for the same value crown. 563 runs at a strike rate of 163.18, including a hundred against RCB. At ₹3.4 Crore, he cost ₹4,645 per run — elite value for any batter in any IPL season. And it is worth saying clearly: Marsh earned his contract. He was the best batter in the squad by a considerable margin, and one of the most consistent performers in the entire tournament.

A young man from Delhi, who refused to give up on cricket, finally gets into the Indian team. Photo: X

The reason Prince Yadav still wins the value comparison is not because Marsh underperformed. It is because the formula is unforgiving, and ₹3.4 Crore — as reasonable as it looks against ₹27 Crore — is still 11.3 times ₹30 Lakh. At ₹670 per impact run versus ₹4,645 per run, Prince was nearly seven times more fiscally efficient even than the season’s best batter.

Pant and Pooran together cost ₹48 Crore and returned 546 runs between them. At an average of roughly ₹63,000 per run across both contracts, the two biggest names in LSG’s batting lineup cost the franchise more than 13 times what Marsh cost, per run delivered.

Avesh Khan cost ₹9.75 Crore and took 6 wickets in 7 games at an economy of 11.06. His cost per impact run — ₹1,16,071 — is the least efficient bowling figure in the squad. It is also 173 times the cost of Prince Yadav for a comparable wicket haul.

The Season In One Number

LSG finished 10th. Four wins. Ten losses.

The franchise spent north of ₹70 Crore on five players. The most fiscally efficient return they got from the bowling attack came from a ₹30 Lakh pacer who played every game, took every wicket asked of him, and went about it without a single auction panel or pre-season profile spending much time on his name.

The Bengaluru moment — Kohli’s stumps, Pant’s celebration, Chinnaswamy’s split second of silence — belongs to Prince Yadav. So does the most honest number in LSG’s entire season.

₹670 per impact run. Fourteen games. Sixteen wickets.

That is what it cost to get the best return on investment at Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026.

Disclaimer: While we acknowledge that a game of cricket is defined by intangible moments — leadership, match-defining catches, crucial runs saved in the deep, and the immense pressure of death-over bowling — this analysis is not intended to diminish those contributions. We understand that each of these skill sets brings its own unique value to a team’s success. However, with this piece, we are solely setting a marker on what a single run or wicket from a player costs a franchise. Our goal is to measure a player’s raw efficiency vis-à-vis the financial return on the investment made on him during the auction. This is an exercise in fiscal impact, not just on-field impact.