President, PM lead congratulatory messages for ‘Magnificent’ Mary Kom

Among those who congratulated Mary Kom on her win, were President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minster Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.(Source: AIBA/Twitter)

Congratulatory messages poured in for M.C. Mary Kom, who on Saturday outclassed Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota by a unanimous 5:0 verdict at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Stadium here to become the first woman boxer to claim six World Championship gold medals. Among those who congratulated Mary Kom on her win, were President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minster Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“Congratulations @MangteC, icon of Manipur and of India, for winning the Women’s World Boxing Championship for the sixth time. May this moment inspire our girl-children to aspire, to attempt and to achieve #PresidentKovind,” President Kovind posted on Twitter.

Calling it a “proud moment” for Indian sports, PM Modi in his tweet wrote: “A proud moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to Mary Kom for winning a Gold in the Women’s World Boxing Championships. The diligence with which she’s pursued sports and excelled at the world stage is extremely inspiring. Her win is truly special. @MangteC”

Sports Minister Rathore in his tweet wrote: “MAGNIFICENT MARY! CONGRATS to @MangteC for the GOLD in Women’s World Boxing Championships in 48 kg category! With this, she has become the FIRST EVER female boxer to win 6 World Championships! A fabulous achievement by a wonderful athlete! Wt a proud day for us all! #MaryKom”

Terming the 35-year-old boxer a “living legend”, Sonowal wrote: “Heartiest congratulations to ace boxer @MangteC for winning the @AIBA_Boxing World Championships for a record 6th time. She is a living legend and her achievement will inspire millions of youth to excel. #MaryKom.”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also joined the chorus in congratulating the champion boxer. “A stellar achievement for #MaryKom , becoming the first woman boxer to win six world championship Gold. One of India’s greatest ever sportsperson. Super happy and super proud!” Sehwag wrote.

Junior Home Minister Kiren Rijiju also took to Twitter to congratulate the boxer. “Dear Mary Kom, you have done it again for India. Congratulations on winning record 6th World Boxing title! India salutes @MangteC,” he wrote.