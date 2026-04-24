The Premier League title race has tightened into a rare deadlock, with Arsenal and Manchester City locked on points heading into the final stretch of the 2025-26 season.

After more than 200 days at the top, Arsenal have been overtaken by Manchester City on the narrowest of margins, with just five matches remaining. The shift has turned what once looked like a comfortable title charge into one of the most finely poised races in recent years.

Separated only by goals scored

Both Manchester City and Arsenal are level on 70 points after 33 matches, with identical goal differences of +37. The only factor placing City at the summit is goals scored, 66 compared to Arsenal’s 63.

The razor-thin gap means every goal in the remaining fixtures could prove decisive. Even a single missed opportunity or defensive lapse may ultimately determine the destination of the title.

Further down, Manchester United and Aston Villa remain tied on 58 points, focusing on the battle for Champions League qualification rather than the title itself.

What if goals scored are also tied?

If Manchester City and Arsenal also finish level on goals scored, the Premier League moves to the next tie-breaker:- head-to-head record between the two teams. This considers points earned in their matches against each other during the season. If that too is identical, the next criteria is head-to-head away goals.

In the extremely unlikely event that all these remain equal, the title would then be decided by a playoff match at a neutral venue, something the Premier League has never had to use in its history.

Momentum shift raises pressure on Arsenal

The current standings reflect a dramatic swing in momentum over recent weeks. Arsenal’s nine-point lead has been wiped out, with a crucial 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on April 19 triggering the shift. A subsequent loss to Bournemouth has further dented their position.

“It’s a big punch in the face,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on TNT Sports. “The fact that as a club we haven’t done it for so long is playing on minds. It’s about how we react now.”

Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, have a strong record of closing out title races from leading positions. However, their schedule includes FA Cup commitments, which could test squad depth and fitness.

Arsenal, in contrast, have no cup distractions, offering a clearer run-in. Their upcoming fixture against Newcastle presents an opportunity to apply pressure, particularly with City engaged elsewhere.

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The final weeks are also shaped by unpredictable opponents. Teams battling relegation, including Tottenham Hotspur, could influence the outcome, while mid-table sides such as Sunderland have already taken points off top contenders.

With fixtures narrowing and margins minimal, the title race is likely to be decided not by dominance but by consistency under pressure in the closing rounds.