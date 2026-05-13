In a shocking move, India’s most-celebrated hockey star of recent years, PR Sreejesh, who retired with back-to-back Olympic medals and a Padma Bhushan (awarded in 2026), announced his resignation from the post of Junior India Men’s Hockey Team coach on May 13 (Wednesday).

The “Great Wall of India,” as he is known for his superlative goalkeeping, did not leave in silence. Instead, he opened a Pandora’s box of doubts with a stinging post on X (formerly Twitter), slamming Hockey India’s obsession with foreign coaches.

It’s seems like My coaching career comes to an end after 1.5 years, during which we played 5 tournaments and secured 5 podium finishes, including a Junior World Cup bronze medal.



I have heard about coaches getting fired after bad performances.

But this is the first time I am… — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) May 13, 2026

The “Sreejesh Era” by the Numbers: 5 for 5

Since taking the reins in August 2024, Sreejesh led the junior side through 1.5 years of uninterrupted success. Under his mentorship, the team didn’t just participate; they dominated.

Tournament Result Key Achievement Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 Gold Medal Defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 Silver Medal Narrowly missed gold in a high-octane final. Junior World Cup (Home) Bronze Medal Defeated Argentina 4-2 to secure a podium finish. Invitational Series (Europe) Podium Finish Consistent performance against top-tier youth sides. Regional Championships Podium Finish Maintained the #1 ranking in Asia.

Why Did Hockey India Let Him Go?

The 38-year-old revealed that despite a perfect record as the head coach of the India U-21 team, he was asked by Hockey India (HI) President Dilip Tirkey to step down. The reason was not performance, but a strategic preference for “coaching alignment.”

The President’s Stance: Tirkey reportedly informed Sreejesh that the Chief Coach of the Senior Men’s team (currently a foreign coach) prefers an overseas counterpart for the Junior team to ensure a “seamless transition” and unified tactical style.

The Snub: Sreejesh hit back at this logic, questioning: “Can’t Indian coaches develop Indian hockey?”

The Sports Ministry’s Stance vs. Hockey India

The removal is particularly jarring given Sreejesh’s high-level meeting with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on March 7, 2026. During that session, the Minister reportedly told him: “Sreejesh, we need coaches like you to step up and lead our country as we prepare for 2036 [Olympics].” Despite this backing from the highest levels of government, Hockey India has doubled down on overseas expertise. Sreejesh noted with frustration that currently, all four national teams (Senior/Junior Men and Women) are slated to be under foreign leadership.

The Irony of the Decision

Sreejesh, a two-time Olympic medalist who retired as a national hero in 2024. For a man who spent 20 years protecting India’s goal, being forced out after a flawless coaching record feels like a tactical own-goal by the federation.

As Sreejesh put it today: “I have heard about coaches getting fired after bad performances. But this is the first time I am experiencing being removed to make way for a foreign coach.”