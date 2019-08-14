Postpone or shift venue: AITA tells ITF over Davis Cup ties in Pakistan

The AITF has urged the world’s premier tennis body to take a decision based on the current situation.

India Davis Cup match in Pakistan: The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Wednesday asked the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to either postpone the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan in Islamabad or shift to a neutral venue, due to the ongoing tensions between two nations. Taking tough action than before, the national tennis association has said it would not request for a neutral venue as suggested by ITF for Asia Oceania Zone 1 tie scheduled to be held on September 14-15.

It also expressed surprise that the ITF has asked it to make a request for the same as "this responsibility rests with the ITF."

“In the current situation, there are two options which the ITF Board of Directors may want to consider: (I) Postpone the specific Davis Cup Tie to November/December by which time hopefully the situation would have stabilised. (II) Since the current situation does not seem to be conducive, in our opinion subject to our reading the report of your security consultants, ITF Board of Directors suo moto by itself may decide to shift this particular Davis Cup tie to a neutral venue at ITF’s cost,” the AITF said in a mail addressed to ITF Executive Director Justine Albert.

In an earlier mail, Albert said that that the ITF is happy with the security arrangements in Islamabad. His assertion came after Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India following removal Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

“We are surprised and very concerned that the AITA has not secured visas as yet, despite receiving the visa invitation letter on 23 July. As per the Davis Cup Regulations, it is the responsibility of the visiting nation to complete the requirements for visa applications…,” Albert had said.

His response to an AITA mail urging for a fresh security check in Islamabad. AITF said it was “disappointed” by ITF’s response.