Cristiano Ronaldo has finally broken his silence, days after Portugal’s Round of 16 exit brought down the curtain on one of the most magnificent international careers the sporting world has ever witnessed. Spain eliminated Portugal 1-0 on July 6, with substitute Mikel Merino scoring a stoppage-time winner in Dallas, ending a heartbreaking campaign and, by Ronaldo’s own admission before the match, his final World Cup.

The 41-year-old icon left the pitch in tears that night, but it took until Wednesday, the same day the Portuguese Football Federation confirmed head coach Roberto Martínez’s departure, for him to address it publicly. Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared photographs of himself with his teammates alongside a simple caption: “Portugal Sempre,” Portuguese for “Portugal Forever,” cementing his undying allegiance to his homeland.

The Post: An Emotional Legacy

In his post, the legendary number 7 reflected on the immense pride of wearing the national team jersey for over two decades. He wrote about the collective dreams of a nation, the highs, the lows, and the unwavering support of the Portuguese fans. Speaking to reporters after the Spain defeat, Ronaldo had already struck a similar note: “I gave it my all, I gave my best. And I leave with a clear conscience. That’s football, that’s the life of a footballer. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”

The Great Goalscorer’s Unmatched Records

Ronaldo leaves the World Cup stage as arguably the most statistically dominant international footballer in history. His longevity and relentless hunger for goals have rewritten the record books, setting benchmarks that may stand for generations.

Among his staggering list of international milestones, Ronaldo stands alone with:

The All-Time Leading International Goal-scorer: 146 international goals for Portugal, the most by any male footballer in history.

146 international goals for Portugal, the most by any male footballer in history. Most International Appearances: 233 caps, the world record in men’s football.

233 caps, the world record in men’s football. The 6-Tournament Elite: He became the first and only male player to score in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026), reaching the mark with a brace against Uzbekistan in this tournament.

He became the first and only male player to score in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026), reaching the mark with a brace against Uzbekistan in this tournament. European Royalty: He led Portugal to their historic maiden major silverware at the 2016 UEFA European Championship, followed by two UEFA Nations League titles.

The Only Missing Trophy

Despite a career decorated with five Ballon d’Or awards, five UEFA Champions League titles, and domestic league crowns across England, Spain, and Italy, the ultimate prize eluded him until the very end.

The FIFA World Cup trophy remains the solitary missing piece in Ronaldo’s otherwise flawless sporting cabinet. His tearful walk down the tunnel served as a poignant reminder that even for a superhuman athlete who spent his life conquering football, the World Cup can be a cruel, unyielding mountain to climb.

While he will not lift the golden trophy, his impact on Portuguese sports is immeasurable. Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t just play for Portugal: he defined an entire generation of its footballing identity, ensuring his legacy as “Portugal Sempre” is already carved in stone.