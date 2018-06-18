Poland vs Senegal LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and were to watch Live telecast on TV

Poland vs Senegal LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Poland and Senegal will begin their FIFA World cup, 2018 campaign on Tuesday.

Poland vs Senegal LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Poland and Senegal will begin their FIFA World cup, 2018 campaign on Tuesday. Both the teams are making a comeback to the tournament after a long gap. Poland have qualified for the FIFA World Cup after 12 years and have to prove their worth in the group stages. Previously, they topped the European Group E table, and are now heading for their seventh edition of the tournament. Just like Poland, Senegal is making an appearance after 16 years. They will be featuring in their second World Cup and would like to top the group stage in hope to get an easy opponent in the next round.

When will Poland vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Poland vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 19, 2018.

Where will Poland vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Poland vs Senegal, FIFA world cup will be held at the Spartak Stadium, Moskva

What time will Poland vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Poland vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 05.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Poland vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Poland vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Poland vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Poland vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv, and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

Poland

GOALKEEPERS: Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus).

DEFENDERS: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Thiago Cionek (SPAL), Kamil Glik (Monaco), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).

MIDFIELDERS: Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets Razgrad), Kamil Grosicki (Hull City), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Paris St-Germain), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria), Slawomir Peszko (Lechnia Gdansk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).

FORWARDS: Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), Lukasz Teodorczyk (Anderlecht).

Senegal

GOALKEEPERS: Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya AC), Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes), Alfred Gomis (Torino)

DEFENDERS: Kara Mbodji (Anderlecht), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Moussa Wague (Eupen), Saliou Ciss (Angers), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux), Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor), Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest), Salif Sane (Hannover 96)

MIDFIELDERS: Pape Alioune Ndiaye (Stoke), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham), Cheikh N’Doye (Birmingham)

FORWARDS: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Diao Balde Keita (Monaco), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes), Diafra Sakho (Rennes), Moussa Konate (Amiens), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke), Mbaye Niang (AC Milan)