Poland vs Colombia LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: When and where on LIVE telecast on TV in India

Poland vs Colombia LIVE Streaming Online: Colombia defeated Poland in a friendly encounter back in 2006.

Poland vs Colombia LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Poland will take on Colombia in a group H game of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. Both sides faced defeats in their opening games. Poland lost to Senegal 1-2 as a last minute goal by Grzegorz Krychowiak didn’t help Poland’s cause. Poland have never qualified for the second phase of the tournament after losing their opening match and it will be interesting to see if they can buck the trend. This will be the first time the two sides meet in FIFA World Cup. Colombia defeated Poland in a friendly encounter back in 2006. Only once before have Colombia lost both of their opening game’s in a world final, doing so against the USA and Romania in 1994

When will Poland vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Poland vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 24, 2018.

Where will Poland vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Poland vs Colombia, FIFA world cup will be held at Kazan Arena, Kazan.

What time will Poland vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Poland vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Poland vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Poland vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Poland vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Poland vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

POLAND

Goalkeepers: Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich Town/ENG), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea/ENG), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus/ITA)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton/ENG), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria/ITA), Thiago Cionek (SPAL/ITA), Kamil Glik (Monaco/FRA), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw)

Midfielders: Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg/GER), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets Razgrad/BUL), Kamil Grosicki (Hull/ENG), Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria/ITA), Slawomir Peszko (Lechia Gdansk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli/ITA)

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria/ITA), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/GER), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli/ITA), Lukasz Teodorczyk (RSC Anderlecht/BEL)

COLOMBIA

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal/ENG), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali), Jose Fernando Cuadrado (Once Caldas/ARG)

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (Milan/ITA), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham/ENG), Santiago Arias (PSV/NED), Oscar Murillo (Pachuca), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors/ARG), Johan Mojica (Girona/ESP), Yerry Mina (Barcelona/ESP)

Midfielders: Wilmar Barrios (Boca Juniors/ARG), Carlos Sanchez (Espanyol/ESP), Jefferson Lerma (Levante/ESP), Jose Izquierdo (Brighton/ENG), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich/GER), Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Mateus Uribe (America/MEX), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate/ARG), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus/ITA)

Forwards: Radamel Falcao (Monaco/FRA), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras/BRA), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal/ESP), Luis Muriel (Sevilla/ESP)