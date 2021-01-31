PM Narendra Modi’s appreciation further strengthens our resolve to perform under pressure: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the victorious team tweeted: "Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen TeamIndia and India's resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind !" (File image)

India’s head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words of appreciation on cricket’s team recent triumph in Australia would strengthen their resolve to perform “under pressure in trying circumstances” in future.

A depleted Indian cricket team braved injuries to its key players and also the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who was on paternity leave, recorded a historic come-from-behind 2-1 series win against Australia in their own den earlier this month.

And the lion-hearted effort of the Indian team was duly appreciated by Prime Minister Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address to the nation on Sunday.

“Is mahine cricket pitch se bhi bahut acchhi khabar mili. Humari cricket team ne shuruati dikkaton ke baad, shaandar wapaasi karte huye Australia mein series jeeti. Humare khiladiyon ka hardwork aur teamwork prerit karnewala hain,” Modi said in his address.

“This month there was some great news from the cricket field. Our cricket team after crossing initial hurdles made a brilliant comeback to win the series in Australia. The hardwork and teamwork of our players is inspirational.”

इस महीने, क्रिकेट पिच से भी बहुत अच्छी खबर मिली | हमारी क्रिकेट टीम ने शुरुआती दिक्कतों के बाद, शानदार वापसी करते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सीरीज जीती | हमारे खिलाड़ियों का hard work और teamwork प्रेरित करने वाला है : PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 31, 2021

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was discharged from a Kolkata hospital earlier in the day after he underwent fresh round of angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries, also thanked Modi for his appreciation.

“Sincere thanks and gratitude to Honourable Prime minister for recognising the performance of the Indian cricket team in australia..,” Ganguly tweeted.

Ganguly colleague and BCCI secretary Jay Shah also echoed similar feelings.

“Thank you for your encouraging words, Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. This will boost the morale and energy level of entire Indian cricket for future challenges,” he wrote in the social media platform.