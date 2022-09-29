36th National Games 2022 Opening Ceremony: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially declare the 36th National Games 2022 open on Thursday. The opening ceremony will begin at 4:30 pm at the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad city, Gujarat. The event will also be attended by stalwart sportspersons like Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and badminton player PV Sindhu.

Where to watch the National games 2022?



The opening ceremony of the National Games and the Games itself will be broadcasted live on Prasar Bharati’s YouTube channel and of course, DD Sports. Many of the sporting activities will kick off on September 30th, Friday. The sporting events include Archery, Athletics, Gymnastics, Kho Kho, Shooting, Squash, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Kabaddi, Boxing, Cycling, Football, Golf, Hockey, Yogasana among many others.

National Games 2022 to hold which sporting events?



There are going to be a total of 36 sporting events in the National Games and around 7000 athletes from 28 states and eight union territories will be seen participating.

Which cities in Gujarat are hosting the Games?



The National Games will be held in six cities of Gujarat which are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, and Rajkot. However, the track cycling event will reportedly be held in Delhi.

The last time National games were held in Kerala in 2015. Goa was expected to hold the Games in 2016 but due to some logistical issues, the Games were postponed repeatedly. The Games this year that start today, will officially end on October 12th.