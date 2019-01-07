PM Narendra Modi congratulates India on maiden series win in Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday congratulated the Indian cricket team for it's "historic accomplishment" in Australia.
India registered a historic maiden series win in Australia. "A historic cricketing accomplishment in Australia! Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team for the hard-fought and richly deserved series victory," Modi tweeted.
India won the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs and the third Test in Melbourne by 137 runs. Australia had won the second Test in Perth by 146 runs. The prime minister pointed out that the series witnessed some memorable performances and “solid teamwork”. “Best wishes for the various games ahead,” he said.
