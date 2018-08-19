​​​
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Chandela, Kumar for winning India’s first medals at Asiad

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 19, 2018 5:35 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated today Indian shooters, Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar, for winning the country its first medals in the Asian Games.

India opened its account in the 18th Asian Games with a bronze medal after Chandela and Kumar secured third position in the rifle mixed team shooting event here today.

“Our talented shooters give us our first medals at the @asiangames2018.

Well done @apurvichandela and Ravi Kumar for bagging the Bronze medal in the 10m Air rifle mixed team event,” Modi said in a tweet.

