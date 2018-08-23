PM Narendra Modi congratulates Asiad medal winners

PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the Indian shooters for continuing to do well in the Asian Games in Jakarta.

He also congratulated the kabaddi team for winning bronze. The 18-27 defeat ended India’s unchallenged kabaddi domination in the Asiad since the sport was first introduced in 1990.

“The laurels from shooting continue to pour in. The talented Shardul Vihan wins the silver in the Double Trap event. At the age of 15, Shardul has achieved historic successes and I am sure he will continue to excel in the coming years,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

He hailed Ankita Raina’s bronze describing her as “one of India’s best tennis players”. “India is immensely proud of her,” he said. He congratulate men’s kabaddi team for the bronze. “We are proud of the team and convey best wishes to them for their future endeavours,” he said in another tweet.