PM Modi writes to MS Dhoni; Says India is thankful for momentous achievement under his watch

MS Dhoni was quick to respond to the letter by the PM and the former captain took to his Twitter timeline to thank PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who announced retirement from his international career on August 15. PM Modi said that the short video posted by Dhoni on his Instagram account stirred a ‘long and passionate’ discussion point for the country on India’s Independence Day. PM Modi called the way MS Dhoni announced his retirement ‘unamusing’ and said that the countrymen are having mixed emotions over his retirement. He added that while 130 crore Indian people were disappointed following his announcement of retirement, people are also grateful for the services he had to offer for the country in his playing career that spanned for a decade-and-a-half.

MS Dhoni was quick to respond to the letter by the PM and the former captain took to his Twitter timeline to thank PM Modi for his words of appreciation and good wishes. In his tweet, Dhoni said that all an artist, Soldier, and Sportsperson wish for is appreciation and recognition of hard work and sacrifice by everyone.

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

PM Modi wrote that judging MS Dhoni’s success and the role he played for the Indian cricket just on the basis of his statistical prowess will be an injustice to the phenomenon he has been. He also said that MS Dhoni should not be looked at as just another sportsperson.

However, the PM also recognised MS Dhoni’s numbers as the captain of the Indian team and said that he was one of the best captains Indian team has ever seen. PM Modi also complemented the wicket-keeping skills of MS Dhoni and said that his name will go down as one of the best wicketkeepers to have worn the gloves in the history of the game.

PM Modi hailed the attitude MS Dhoni showed in his career by rising from a humble background to one of the best-known individuals in the world. PM said that Dhoni inspired youngsters of this country by showing that the background of any individual is not as important as a sling as the person is heading in the right direction.

Modi emphasized that the current generation of Indian people does not hesitate from taking risks in quest of a bigger prize similar to what MS Dhoni had done in the ICC World T20 2007. Giving a lifelong lesson for youth, Modi said that Dhoni has a perpetual calm head on his shoulders irrespective of the adversity and jubilation.

PM Modi also noted the remarkable dedication and concerns MS Dhoni has shown for the Indian armed forces. He also mentioned Dhoni’s happiness when he used to visit army men.

PM Modi finally said that MS Dhoni showed the world how to make a balance between professional and personal life. On a specific note, Modi said that one picture which showed an instance of Dhoni playing with his daughter Ziva when his whole team was busy celebrating a victory showed the world what ‘vintage’ MS Dhoni is really made of.