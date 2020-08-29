PM Modi to Sachin Tendulkar, wishes pour in on National Sports Day; PM calls it a day to pay tributes to families of athletes

PM Modi PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter today and said that Major Dhyan Chand’s magic when he had his hockey stick in his hands can never be forgotten.

Today, on National Sports Day, which is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of India’s hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand who was born on August 29, 1905, Wishes keep pouring in from across India. Today is the 115th anniversary of his birth.

In 1928, 1932, and 1936, the magician with a hockey stick led India to three gold medals and netted 400 goals in his 22-year career. The President of India honours distinguished athletes from different sports with prestigious Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards, and Dhyan Chand Award on National Sports Day. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the National Sports Awards ceremony is held online.

PM Modi PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter today and said that Major Dhyan Chand’s magic when he had his hockey stick in his hands can never be forgotten. PM Modi called National Sports Day as an opportunity to laud the spirit shown by the families, support staff, and coaches of athletes towards the success India has seen in sports.

“Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten. This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches, and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes.” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Cricketing maestro Sachin Tendulkar also wished the nation on the occasion of National Sports Day. The batting master has said that sport has a larger role in people’s lives and it is not limited to just fun and rather it makes people mentally and physically fit. He also urged Indians to motivate themselves to play every day which in turn can make India a fitter and healthier nation.

Former Olympic medalist and now a union minister in the Narendra Modi’s cabinet Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore recalled the achievements of Major Dhyan Chand who won three gold medals in the Olympic games. He called Major Dhyan Chand a ‘wizard’ of the Hockey game.