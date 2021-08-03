  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi to invite Olympic contingent to Red Fort on Aug 15, also to interact with them at his residence

August 03, 2021 3:54 PM

Official sources said Modi will also invite them to his residence for interaction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite India’s Olympic contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on August 15 when he will deliver his eighth straight independence day speech.

India has been represented by a 228-strong contingent, including over 120 athletes, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Modi has been regularly offering words of encouragement to the team and has also spoken to many of them

