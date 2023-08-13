PM Modi congratulates Indian men’s hockey team for spectacular win in Asian Championship, lauds tireless dedication of players

Commending the remarkable achievement of the Indian men’s hockey team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed their exceptional triumph in the Asian Championship on Saturday. He emphasized that the Indian hockey team’s victory stands as a testament to the relentless commitment, disciplined training, and unwavering resolve demonstrated by the players.

In an awe-inspiring turnaround, India rallied from a two-goal deficit to secure a gripping 4-3 victory against a spirited Malaysian team in the final showdown of the Asian Championship. The match took place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, culminating in India clinching their fourth Asian Champions Trophy title.

The PM took to X, (formerly known as Twitter), and said, “Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team on the spectacular victory in the Asian Championship! This is India’s 4th triumph and it showcases the tireless dedication, rigorous training and unyielding determination of our players.” He added, “Their extraordinary performance has ignited immense pride across the nation. Best wishes to our players for their future endeavours.”

Anurag Thakur on Indian hockey team’s win

Following the exhilarating match, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also engaged with the media and shared his optimistic outlook, asserting that this victory marks only the initial step, and the Indian team is poised to excel in the forthcoming Asian Games.

The minister took to X to share his experience of the match and wrote, “Watched a thriller of a final at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai! Take a bow, #MenInBlue. Trailing at 1-3 at half time and winning a record 4th #AsianChampionsTrophy with 4-3 is truly surreal. The match kept us on the edge of the seats untill the last moment. My heartiest congratulations to the team. You have snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. is thrilled on your victory!”

In another tweet, Anurag Thakur congratulated the Indian team for their record-breaking victory and wrote, “Kudos to #TeamIndia for clinching the Asian Championship trophy for the 4th. Every dribble, every goal, every moment showcased the spirit of our nation. Proud of our hockey warriors! A stellar performance against Malaysia that made the nation beam with pride.”