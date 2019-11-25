Pink Ball Test: Fans slam Sanjay Manjrekar after his on-air spat with Harsha Bhogle

Bhogle politely replied that batsmen like Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara could be asked as it does not really cost anything to ask questions. (Image: IE)

Sanjay Manjrekar is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons once again. This time it is because of the comments that he made while commentating alongside Harsha Bhogle during the historic day/night Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Harsha Bhogle has been a cricket commentator and analyst for a long time and thought that the visibility of the Pink Ball was an issue. During the Pink Ball Test while commentating Bhogle said, “When a post mortem is done of this Test match and there should be one, the visibility of the ball will definitely be an issue”. To which Sanjay Manjrekar replied, “Don’t think so the visibility of the ball is an issue at all. The texture of the ball is the issue”.

To this, Harsha Bhogle replied, “We definitely need to ask the batsmen on both sides and see what they say”. After this Sanjay Manjrekar said, “Do you think Virat Kohli was not being able to see the ball?”. Bhogle politely replied that batsmen like Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara could be asked as it does not really cost anything to ask questions.

Sanjay Manjrekar then responded” Those who have played the game know that the Pink Ball is not the issue and don’t need to ask about the ball. Those who haven’t may need to ask the same”. He added that ” Having played 10-15 years of first-class cricket gives me some authority to say this as we played with a ball which was similar in texture.

Harsha bhogle and Sanjay manjrekar having a difference of opinion on live tv pic.twitter.com/0TTSLQDCvO — Vijay (@flighted_leggie) November 24, 2019

This is boorish and absolutely unnecessary from @sanjaymanjrekar. Pity. What does it cost to be civil to a fellow commentator who was asking a very valid question? “You need to ask.” Really. https://t.co/M7uhsyFpgD — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 24, 2019

Harsha Bhogle ignored his comment and said it is important to ask questions as it helps in learning. Both commentators eventually ended the conversation by agreeing to disagree.

Earlier in the year, Sanjay Manjrekar was slammed on social media after he called Ravindra Jadeja a” bits and pieces player” in the ODI format of the game.