Pink ball Test: Bangladesh 152/6 at stumps, trail India by 89 runs

Ishant Sharma celebrates with teammates after dismissing Bangladeshi batsman Md Shadam Islam on the second day of the 1st pink-ball day/night cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (PTI)

Bangladesh were 152/6 at stumps on the second day of the Day/Night Test against India in Kolkata on Saturday.

The visitors were trailing by 89 runs with four wickets remaining at the Eden Gardens.

Earlier, captain Virat Kohli scored 136 as India declared their first innings at 347/9 for a lead of 241 runs, after bowling out Bangladesh for 106 on the opening day.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 106 all out in 30.3 overs and 152/6 in 32.3 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim batting 59, Mahmudullah retired hurt 39; Ishant Sharma 4/39, Umesh Yadav 2/40)

India 1st Innings: 347 for 9 in 89.4 overs (Virat Kohli 136; Al-Amin Hossain 3/85, Ebadat Hossain 3/91).