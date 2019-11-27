Phil Hughes death anniversary: Warner, Smith, Clarke offer emotional tribute

Phil Hughes had played 26 Tests for his country and had scored 1535 runs with an average of 32.65 with the highest score of 160.

Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner, Michael Clarke led several others who offered an emotional tribute Phil Hughes on his fifth death anniversary on Wednesday. Hughes was 25 when he was hit on his head by a ball during a domestic Sheffield Shield match in Sydney on November 27, 2014.

Phil Hughes had died after suffering a freak injury during a Sheffield Shield cup match. Hughes was hit on the back of the head by a Sean Abbot bouncer. The Australian batsman died at the age of twenty-five two days after being hit in the head in Sydney. Hughes played 26 Tests for Australia before a tragic incident cut short his promising career.

Phil Hughes had played 26 Tests for his country and had scored 1535 runs with an average of 32.65 with the highest score of 160. He also featured in 25 ODI’s scoring 826 runs with the highest score of 138 not out at an average of 35.91. Hughes played just one T20I match in his career for Australia.

Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke shared a photo on Instagram remembering his former teammate and said, “Everyday I think of you, but this week even more. Wish you were here buddy”.

Australian opening batsman David Warner also remembered Huges and shared a picture with him on Instagram with the hashtags “#63notoutforever #wemissyoubras #408”. 408 was Phil Hughes Test cap number.

Steve Smith, the number one Test batsman in the world, also used his Instagram handle to share a photo with the late Australian batsman. “Miss you bro #408,” Smith said in his post.

Phil Hughes was batting at 63 when he collapsed after being hit by the Sean Abbot bouncer on lower side of his head. He succumbed to his injury later in the hospital.