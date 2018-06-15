Peru vs. Denmark LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and were to watch Live telecast on TV

Denmark and Peru will go against each other and it is a clash between one of the tallest teams vs the shortest team on FIFA World Cup 2018. ( Reuters)

Peru vs. Denmark LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Denmark and Peru will go against each other and it is a clash between one of the tallest teams vs the shortest team on FIFA World Cup 2018. The Danish team will certainly draw confidence from their memory against South American oppositions, as it was against Uruguay in 1968 that the Danes got their biggest World Cup. They defeated South America 6-1.

As for the Peruvians, they have been undefeated in over one year now. Peru’s last defeat came at the hands of Brazil in November 2016. Having won their last 12 games, Peru will like to announce their return by a win in their opening match. The South American side are making their return to the tournament after 36 years. Coach Ricardo Gareca has finally found the right blend of youth and experience and will hope for some good results. Peru’s Defense is an asset and inclusion of Paolo Gurrero gives it a huge boost.

When will Peru vs. Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Peru vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 16, 2018.

Where will Peru vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Peru vs Denmark, FIFA world cup will be held at the Mordovia Arena, Saransk.

What time will Peru vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Peru vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 9.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Peru vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Peru vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Peru vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Here are the squads

PERU

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Veracruz/MEX), Jose Carvallo (UTC), Carlos Caceda (Municipal)

Defenders: Luis Advincula (Lobos/MEX), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Nilson Loyola (Melgar), Christian Ramos (Veracruz/MEX), Alberto Rodríguez (Junior/COL), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla/MEX), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo/BRA)

Midfielders: Pedro Aquino (Lobos/MEX), Wilmer Cartagena (Veracruz/MEX), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo/BRA), Edison Flores (Aalborg/DEN), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers/USA), Renato Tapia (Feyernoord/NED), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City/USA)

Forwards: Andre Carrillo (Watford/ENG), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia/MEX), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv/RUS), Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo/BRA)

DENMARK

Goalkeepers: Frederik Ronnow (Brondby), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield/ENG), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester/ENG)

Defenders: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea/ENG), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford/ENG), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach/GER), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese/ITA), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich/ENG), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield/ENG), Simon Kjaer (Sevilla/ESP)

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham/ENG), Lasse Schone (Ajax/NED), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux/FRA), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen/GER), Willian Kvist (FC Copenhagen)

Forwards: Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta/ITA), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax/NED), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux/FRA), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord/NED), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo/ESP), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Yurary Poulsen (RB Leipzig/GER)