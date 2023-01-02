scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Pele funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great

Fans started arriving at the stadium in the early hours of Monday to pay their last respects to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pelé.

Written by Associated Press
Pele funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great
Soccer fans line up to attend the funeral of Pelé's funeral in his hometown of Santos. (File/AP)

Fans lined up early on Monday outside the Vila Belmiro Stadium ahead of Pelé’s funeral in his hometown of Santos. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

Pelé scored scored some of the best goals of his career at the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His funeral is scheduled start at 10 am local time, and the burial will take place in a vertical cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday.

Fans started arriving at the stadium in the early hours of Monday to pay their last respects to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pelé. One of them was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.

Also Read
Also Read

“It is a very sad moment, but we are now seeing the real meaning of this legendary player to our country,” Mendes told journalists.

“My office has shirts signed by Pelé, a picture of him as a goalkeeper, also signed by him. DVDs, photos, a big collection of him.” Mendes also said Pelé was a humble man despite his global fame, and that he deserves every tribute.

Inside the Vila Belmiro, a large tent has been set to place Pelé’s coffin.

Also Read

After Pelé’s funeral, his casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial. Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Pelé had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalised said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

More Stories on
sports

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 07:52:08 pm