Pedro admits Jose Mourinho convinced him to join Chelsea

Spanish footballer Pedro Rodriguez has admitted that Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho convinced him to join the Premier League champions ahead of rivals Manchester United and Manchester City.

The 28-year-old added that it was not just Jose Mourinho’s persuasion behind his joining to the club, but the chance to live in London and the club itself attracted him as well, Sport24 reported.

Pedro said that he felt flattered after knowing that big teams like City, United and Chelsea were interested in him, adding that Chelsea were the ones who found the immediate solution to his situation.

The Barcelona player, who was supposed to join United, later opted to join Chelsea in a deal worth of 21 million pounds.

Pedro is club’s second signing after the Ghana defender Baba Rahman.