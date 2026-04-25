Lightning has struck twice. On April 25, 2026, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) achieved what was once considered unthinkable: they broke their own world record for the highest successful run chase in T20 history. After dismantling KKR’s 261 in 2024, they have now gunned down 265 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) with 7 balls to spare.

The Tale of Two Record Chases Feature The KKR Bashing (2024) The DC Thrashing (2026) Target 262 265 Score Reached 262/2 (18.4 overs) 265/4 (18.5 overs) The Catalyst Jonny Bairstow (108* off 48) Prabhsimran Singh (76 off 26) The Finisher Shashank Singh (68* off 28) Shreyas Iyer (71 off 36)* How the Record Was Broken Powerplay Carnage: PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya (43 off 17) posted 116/0 in the first 6 overs . Prabhsimran famously hammered Mukesh Kumar for six consecutive fours in the 6th over.

PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya (43 off 17) posted . Prabhsimran famously hammered Mukesh Kumar for in the 6th over. Middle-Order Composure: After the openers fell, skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the chase with an unbeaten 71 off 36 balls , ensuring the momentum didn’t slip despite the mounting pressure.

After the openers fell, skipper anchored the chase with an unbeaten , ensuring the momentum didn’t slip despite the mounting pressure. The Ngidi Factor: DC’s defense was crippled by the loss of Lungi Ngidi, who was stretchered off with a concussion. Without their lead pacer, DC conceded 265 runs at an economy of 14.07. ALSO READ KL Rahul smashes historic 152, becomes first Indian to cross 150 in IPL; DC post highest total of season Top 10 Highest Successful T20 Run Chases (All-Time) Rank Score Reached Chasing Team Opposition League/Level Year 1 265/4 Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 2 262/2 Punjab Kings KKR IPL 2024 3 259/4 South Africa West Indies T20I 2023 4 258/3 Brisbane Heat Perth Scorchers BBL 2025 5 254/3 Middlesex Surrey T20 Blast 2023 6 247/2 Sunrisers Hyd. Punjab Kings IPL 2025 7 246/4 Bulgaria Serbia T20I 2022 8 245/5 Australia New Zealand T20I 2018 9 244/4 Bulgaria Gibraltar T20I 2025 10 243/2 Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023