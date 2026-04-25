Lightning has struck twice. On April 25, 2026, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) achieved what was once considered unthinkable: they broke their own world record for the highest successful run chase in T20 history. After dismantling KKR’s 261 in 2024, they have now gunned down 265 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) with 7 balls to spare.

The Tale of Two Record Chases

FeatureThe KKR Bashing (2024)The DC Thrashing (2026)
Target262265
Score Reached262/2 (18.4 overs)265/4 (18.5 overs)
The CatalystJonny Bairstow (108* off 48)Prabhsimran Singh (76 off 26)
The FinisherShashank Singh (68* off 28)Shreyas Iyer (71 off 36)*

How the Record Was Broken

  • Powerplay Carnage: PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya (43 off 17) posted 116/0 in the first 6 overs. Prabhsimran famously hammered Mukesh Kumar for six consecutive fours in the 6th over.
  • Middle-Order Composure: After the openers fell, skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the chase with an unbeaten 71 off 36 balls, ensuring the momentum didn’t slip despite the mounting pressure.
  • The Ngidi Factor: DC’s defense was crippled by the loss of Lungi Ngidi, who was stretchered off with a concussion. Without their lead pacer, DC conceded 265 runs at an economy of 14.07.
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Top 10 Highest Successful T20 Run Chases (All-Time)

RankScore ReachedChasing TeamOppositionLeague/LevelYear
1265/4Punjab KingsDelhi CapitalsIPL2026
2262/2Punjab KingsKKRIPL2024
3259/4South AfricaWest IndiesT20I2023
4258/3Brisbane HeatPerth ScorchersBBL2025
5254/3MiddlesexSurreyT20 Blast2023
6247/2Sunrisers Hyd.Punjab KingsIPL2025
7246/4BulgariaSerbiaT20I2022
8245/5AustraliaNew ZealandT20I2018
9244/4BulgariaGibraltarT20I2025
10243/2Multan SultansPeshawar ZalmiPSL2023