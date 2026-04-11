The IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderbad (SRH) in match no 17 on April 11 at the Maharaja Yadvinder Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Both teams will be looking to get off to a strong start in the tournament so this match is important for building early momentum.

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer have started the tournament in great form. Players like Marcus Stoinis and Yuzvendra Chahal have performed really well along with young talent Cooper Connolly. The team has a good balance with strong hitters and all-rounders like Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, and wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh.

Their bowling attack also looks solid with players like Lockie Ferguson and Xavier Bartlett making them a strong and balanced side.

On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad led by Pat Cummins (with Ishan Kishan stepping in when needed) have a very powerful batting lineup. Players like Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen are known for their aggressive batting.

Their all-round strength comes from Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Kamindu Mendis. In bowling, experienced players like Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat add strength to the team.

How to Watch PBKS vs SRH IPL Match Online

Watch the live match between RR vs RCB on the JioHotstar app. You can easily switch between languages like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in the settings. You will need an active subscription to watch.

Access: Requires a subscription.

Mobile Plan: ₹79/month

Super Plan (HD): ₹149/month

Premium Plan (4K): ₹299/month

Features: Multi-cam angles, 4K resolution (Premium), and commentary in 12+ languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Bengali.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

Star Sports 1 / HD: English

Star Sports 1 Hindi / HD: Hindi

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

How to watch PBKS vs SRH On TV?

In India, the Star Sports Network is the official television home for IPL 2026. Fans can watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs SRH match across various Star Sports channels:

English: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD. Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Regional: Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch PBKS vs SRH for free in India?

While JioHotstar requires a subscription for full access, many fans can stream the match through bundled telecom data plans. Jio and Airtel offer special “Cricket Packs” that include mobile subscriptions to JioHotstar. For instance, Jio’s ₹79 mobile plan or Airtel’s data-integrated recharges provide an affordable way to catch the action. Additionally, existing Vi users can access the stream via the Vi Movies & TV app with specific recharge plans like the ₹175 or ₹151 data vouchers.

How to Live Stream today’s IPL match featuring PBKS and SRH in the world

MENA: CricLife on TV and StarzPlay for online streaming.

Pakistan: Fans can stream the match legally via the Tapmad TV or Tamasha apps.

Bangladesh: The match is available on Gazi TV (GTV) and digitally through the Toffee or Rabbithole platforms.

USA & Canada: Willow TV is the official broadcaster, available via Sling TV and Fubo.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket will air the match live; streaming is available on the Sky Go app.

Australia: Catch the action on Fox Cricket or stream via Kayo Sports.