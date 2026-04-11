The afternoon heat of New Chandigarh sets the stage for Match 17 of IPL 2026, where the Punjab Kings (PBKS) host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While PBKS enter the game with the momentum of an unbeaten start, SRH brings a massive psychological advantage with one of the most lopsided head-to-head records in the league.

Both teams have displayed aggressive brand of cricket this season, with Punjab showing more consistency while Hyderabad has swung between record-breaking totals and unexpected collapses.

Position Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate (NRR) 1st Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 8 +2.055 2nd Punjab Kings 3 2 0 5 +0.637 6th Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 2 +0.275

Punjab Kings currently sit second, having earned a point from their recent washout against KKR. Sunrisers, led by interim captain Ishan Kishan in Pat Cummins’ absence, are desperate for a win to climb out of the bottom half of the table.

Mullanpur Pitch Report: Balanced battle in the sun

The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is known for its balance, offering help to both pacers and batters.

Early Advantage: There is usually a hint of assistance for fast bowlers with the new ball due to the fresh surface and light grass cover.

Batter’s Phase: Once the ball loses its shine, it comes nicely onto the bat. However, because this is an afternoon start (3:30 PM IST), the pitch is expected to slow down in the middle overs, bringing spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan into play.

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Scoring Trends: 220+ totals are rare here. A score in the 175-190 range is considered highly competitive. Without the dew factor, batting first is a fully viable strategy, also keeping the bowlers and fielders for cooler conditions in the latter half of the match.

New Chandigarh Weather Forecast

The weather for Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali/Mullanpur) is expected to be mostly sunny during the day.

Hourly Weather Outlook:

Temperature: 24 Degrees Celsius at 9 am, with a high of around 29 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Rain: There is a small 15% chance of rain during the day and 0% at night, ensuring a full game.

Wind & Humidity: Northwest winds at 10 mph and humidity around 38%.

Head-To-Head: SRH Dominate the Record Books

Despite Punjab’s current form, the history books are heavily tilted in favour of the Orange Army.”

Category Statistics Total Matches Played 24 Sunrisers Hyderabad Won 17 Punjab Kings Won 7 Last 5 Meetings SRH won 4, PBKS won 1 Highest Score (SRH) 247 Highest Score (PBKS) 245

Venue Dominance & Tactical Matchups:

SRH Hoodoo: Hyderabad has won 6 of the last 8 meetings between these two sides, giving them a massive psychological edge.

The Arshdeep Factor: PBKS spearhead Arshdeep Singh is a critical weapon tonight, having dismissed Travis Head twice and Ishan Kishan three times in previous IPL encounters.

Klaasen vs Spin: On a dry afternoon track, the battle between Heinrich Klaasen and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the game’s turning point. Klaasen currently averages 48 this season at a massive strike rate of 148.

Next Match: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)- Tomorrow, 7:30 PM IST.