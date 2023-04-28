PBKS vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Super Giants seek redemption against Kings in crucial mid-table clash

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Updates: The Lucknow Super Giants will have a lot to prove in their upcoming match against the Punjab Kings. After an inexplicable batting performance in their last game, they will need to dig deep and bring their A-game to the field to emerge victorious. Both teams have four wins from seven games, and this mid-table clash is crucial for both of them to secure their place in the playoffs.

In their previous encounter, Punjab Kings managed to beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets. However, Lucknow will look to turn the tables this time around and avenge their previous loss. To do so, they need to bring in Quinton de Kock in the top order, who could add much-needed firepower to their batting lineup.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are high on confidence after their recent win against Mumbai Indians. Arshdeep’s impressive bowling, especially his two searing Yorkers in the final over, has made him a bowler to watch out for.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 28 April 2023 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 38 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

Live Updates