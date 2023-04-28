PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 Match Preview: Who will secure their spot in playoffs in this mid-table clash? Here’s where to watch, pitch report and more

The Lucknow Super Giants will have a lot to prove in their upcoming match against the Punjab Kings. After an inexplicable batting performance in their last game, they will need to dig deep and bring their A-game to the field to emerge victorious. Both teams have four wins from seven games, and this mid-table clash is crucial for both of them to secure their place in the playoffs.

In their previous encounter, Punjab Kings managed to beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets. However, Lucknow will look to turn the tables this time around and avenge their previous loss. To do so, they need to bring in Quinton de Kock in the top order, who could add much-needed firepower to their batting lineup.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are high on confidence after their recent win against Mumbai Indians. Arshdeep’s impressive bowling, especially his two searing yorkers in the final over, has made him a bowler to watch out for. Moreover, KL Rahul’s history of scoring the fastest fifty at this venue in the past makes him optimistic about the game’s outcome.

The match promises to be a tight contest, and both teams will be eager to find consistency in their performance to stay in contention for the playoffs. All eyes will be on the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday as cricket fans wait with bated breath for this exciting mid-table clash.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Where and when to watch?

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India and will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST and the toss will take place at around 7 pm IST.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Probable XI

Punjab Kings Probable XI: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers/Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Pitch report

The wicket at IS Bindra Stadium (aka Punjab Cricket Association Stadium) is renowned for being a prime batting track with excellent bounce and carry, favouring batters. Nevertheless, it also provides some zing for pace bowlers. Winning the toss, the captain might prefer to bowl first and chase the target later. The average first innings score at the ground is 165.9, while the average winning first innings score is 179.4. The highest score ever achieved at the stadium is 240, which was posted by CSK.