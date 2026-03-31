Punjab Kings (PBKS) kick off their 2026 campaign at their home fortress in Mullanpur against the 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans (GT). With Shreyas Iyer leading a revamped PBKS side against Shubman Gill‘s GT, it’s a battle of the young captains you won’t want to miss.

Match Details

Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT), Match 4

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur (New Chandigarh)

Live Streaming & TV Telecast

Live Streaming (India): All the action will be available for free in 4K on the JioHotstar app and website.

TV Channels (India): Catch the live broadcast across the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and regional languages).

Global Streaming: Fans in the UK can tune in via Sky Sports, while viewers in the US and Canada can watch on Willow TV.

What to expect

PBKS will be relying on their explosive opening duo, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, while GT will look to the spin wizardry of Rashid Khan to stall the scoring. In Mullanpur, the toss often plays a huge role due to the evening dew, expect the captain winning the toss to bowl first!

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Washington Sundar, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma

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Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ben Dwarshuis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad