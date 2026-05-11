PBKS vs DC, Today IPL Match: The IPL 2026 spotlight shifts to the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala as Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 55. This is a high-altitude encounter with massive playoff implications. Punjab Kings, currently sitting comfortably with 13 points, know that a win tonight will not only secure their playoff berth but also put them in a prime position to challenge for a Top-2 finish.

Punjab have historically turned Dharamshala into a tactical fortress. The thin air at 4,000 feet makes the ball travel significantly further, perfectly suiting their power-hitting philosophy. With the seamers expected to find assistance in the cool evening breeze, Punjab will look to exploit a DC top-order that has been inconsistent under pressure.

Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, arrive in the mountains with their backs against the wall. Currently 8th on the IPL points table with 8 points, DC are all but out of the Playoffs race and need to win their remaining games to give themselves a fair chance. While Rahul has been prolific, becoming the first player to score 1,000 runs for three different franchises, his personal milestones have not translated into as many team wins as they would have liked. For Delhi, this is effectively a knockout game.

Punjab, meanwhile, will look to get back to the winning form they had in the first half of the competition where they harly put a foot wrong before a bit of a wobble.

PBKS vs DC, Today IPL Match Date

PBKS are set to take on DC today (May 11, 2026).

PBKS vs DC, Today IPL Match Time

The clash between PBKS vs DC will kick off at 07:30 PM IST, with the crucial toss taking place at 07:00 PM IST.

PBKS vs DC, Today IPL Venue and Live Broadcasting Details

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 55: PBKS vs DC HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala Star Sports Network JioHotstar

PBKS vs DC Playing 11 (Probable)

Punjab Kings (probable playing 11+ Impact Player): 1 Priyansh Arya, 2 Prabhsimran Singh (wk), 3 Cooper Connolly, 4 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Shashank Singh, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Harpreet Brar, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal, 12 Vijaykumar Vyshak

Punjab Kings (probable playing 11+ Impact Player): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 KL Rahul (wk), 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Sameer Rizvi, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Axar Patel (capt), 7 Ashutosh Sharma, 8 Vipraj Nigam, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Lungi Ngidi, 12 Mukesh Kumar

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Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wicketkeeeper), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, T Natarajan, Abishek Porel, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Auqib Nabi Dar, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari