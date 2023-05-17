scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 match preview: Punjab Kings all set to face Delhi in do or die game

The ardent supporters of Punjab Kings (PBKS) are looking forward to today’s clash between their team and the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Written by FE Online
Updated:
ipl, ipl 2023, PBKSvsDC, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals still can end the journey of PBKS today despite being out of the chase. (Image: FE)

IPL 2023: PBKS vs DC Match Preview: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) all set to enter into knock out stage soon, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) is all set to take on Delhi Capitals today. The 64th match of the IPL 2023 is scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala at 7:30 pm .

Also Read

While Punjab Kings are currently in the eighth position in the points table with six wins out of the 12 matches they have played so far, Delhi Capitals continue to remain at the bottom of the table with just four wins in as many matches. Another defeat today may see the end of the journey for David Warner’s men.

Punjab Kings cannot afford to take Delhi lightly, as the later is capable of inflicting heavy defeats in the tournament as was evident from their win against Mumbai Indians the other day. Till now both teams have faced each other 31 times. Of these Punjab Kings won 16 matches while Delhi won the remaining 15 matches.

Also Read

Pitch report:

The pitch in Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala provides a nice balance between pace and bounce making it abatting-friendly wicket. Batsmen may expect bounce in the pitch , allowing them to play their shots comfortably. Spinners may also get some help from the pitch the match as the match progresses, as may get grip and turn.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: D Warner (c), P Salt (wk), Mitch Marsh, Riley Rossouw, S Khan, A Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, I Sharma and P Dubey

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, S Raza,Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar and Rishi Dhawan.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 11:13 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market