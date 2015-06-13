Patrick Dempsey all set for Le Mans 24-hour race in a Porsche

American actor Patrick Dempsey will appear in the Le Mans 24 Hours Race in his Porsche for the fourth time in his career.

The 49-year-old racer, who remains focused with his team Dempsey-Proton Racing and whose co-drivers are compatriot Patrick Long and Germany’s Marco Seefried, will take to the track in his Porsche number 77 with the race beginning on 13 June, News24.com reported.

He told that at the moment they are in the phase where they are trying to devise a strategy for the race, looking at the tests and data.

It’s always very special to be at Le Mans. There is a certain amount of comfort, in the sense that they know what they have to do, he added.