Boxer Patrick Day dies 4 days after being knocked out in match – Watch tragic video

Boxer Patrick Day dies: Four days after he was knocked out in a match against Charles Conwell, boxer Patrick Day passed away on Wednesday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Day, 27, suffered serious injuries during the bout on Saturday night at Wintrust Arena. He had to be carried out of the ring on a stretcher.

He underwent a brain surgery at the hospital, but his condition never really improved.

“He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins,” DiBella said in a statement on his website. He was a son, brother, and good friend to many. Pat’s kindness, positivity and generosity of spirit made a lasting impression with everyone he met,” Day’s promotor Lou DiBella said in a heartfelt note.

Day, who originally hailed from Freeport, New York, Day had a career record of 17-4-1 with six knockouts. As an amateur, he won two Nationals titles, the New York Golden Gloves tournament and was a U.S. Olympic team alternate in 2012.

In an emotional social media post a couple of days after the incident, Charles Conwell said he has been questioning himself over what has happened. Conwell said it is difficult for him to forget the sequence of events that unfolded on that fateful day.

“I never meant for this to happen to you. All I ever wanted to do was win. If I could take it all back I would. No one deserves for this to happen to them. I replay the fight over and over in my head thinking what if this never happened and why did it happen to you,” Conwell wrote.