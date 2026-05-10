Cricket Australia is facing fresh player unrest after reports surrounding Pat Cummins’ proposed $12 million central contract coincided with the board’s collapse of the Big Bash League (BBL) privatisation plans, deepening concerns over salaries, player contracts and participation in overseas franchise leagues.

What initially appeared to be a structural financial exercise centred on the BBL has evolved into a broader issue involving some of Australia’s top cricketers. According to a report by Code Sports, at least five senior Australian players are yet to sign their latest national contracts, with concerns ranging from salary structures to restrictions around overseas T20 opportunities.

The development reflects a growing shift within Australian cricket, where players have traditionally prioritised international commitments over franchise leagues. However, the rapid financial growth of tournaments such as SA20 and ILT20 is increasingly changing the equation

Several players are understood to be seeking greater flexibility around no-objection certificates (NOCs), which would allow them to participate more freely in overseas franchise competitions during gaps in the international calendar.

The issue has reportedly intensified after revelations surrounding Cummins’ new central contract. Australia’s Test and ODI captain is believed to be in line for a three-year deal worth nearly $12 million.

While Cummins remains one of the biggest names in world cricket and a key figure in Cricket Australia’s long-term plans, the size of the reported contract has allegedly caused unease among other centrally contracted players, many of whom believe the current pay structure no longer reflects the realities of the modern T20 economy.

BBL pay disparity adds to financial pressure

At the domestic level, dissatisfaction within the BBL is also beginning to grow. The report claims that a WhatsApp group involving 12 prominent BBL players was created last year to discuss concerns around salary imbalance within the league.

One of the key issues reportedly raised was the widening pay gap between overseas recruits and local Australian players. Several domestic cricketers are believed to feel that international signings often command significantly higher salaries despite not always carrying stronger global profiles or greater on-field impact.

Many players had viewed the proposed privatisation of the BBL as a potential turning point for the competition, with expectations that external investment would strengthen franchise finances and improve player salaries. However, Cricket Australia’s inability to align stakeholders around the proposal has left those expectations unresolved.

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The uncertainty arrives at a difficult moment for the BBL, which continues to face scheduling pressure and increasing competition from rival T20 leagues around the world.

Australia’s leading Test players are frequently unavailable during parts of the tournament because of international duties, and there are growing concerns that established white-ball players could also begin prioritising overseas leagues if financial incentives continue to widen.

If that trend accelerates, the BBL could face a deeper identity and talent-retention challenge in the years ahead, potentially weakening its position within the increasingly crowded global T20 market.