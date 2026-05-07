Cricket Australia has officially entered the high-stakes player retention battle, offering captain Pat Cummins a massive three-year contract extension worth AUD 4 million per year (approximately ₹27.2 crore annually).

The groundbreaking deal, first reported by The Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday, is designed to keep Cummins committed to the national team until 2029. The “IPL-style” retainer aims to ensure Australia’s Test captain continues to prioritise the Baggy Green over lucrative offers from private T20 franchise leagues.

The 55 Crore “Monster” Offer that Triggered the Hike

The move by CA isn’t just a reward; it’s a defensive strategy. Last year, the same publication reported that an unnamed IPL-affiliated franchise group approached Cummins and teammate Travis Head with a staggering $10 million (AUD) proposal—roughly Rs 68 crore—to walk away from international cricket and become full-time franchise players. While the duo rejected the offer, CA realized that securing “national pride” now requires a competitive paycheck.

Cummins’ Previous vs. New CA Retainer: A Staggering 50% Increase

Before this deal, Cummins was already at the top of Australia’s pay scale, but his previous retainer was approximately $2.5 million to $3 million (AUD) (approx. Rs 17 crore to Rs 20.4 crore) per year, including captaincy bonuses. By jumping to a flat $4 million (AUD) retainer, CA has shattered the traditional ceiling of central contracts.

Previous Retainer: ~$2.5 Million (AUD) / ~Rs 17 Crore .

~$2.5 Million (AUD) / . New Retainer: $4 Million (AUD) / ~Rs 27.2 Crore .

$4 Million (AUD) / . Total Deal (3 Years): $12 Million (AUD) / ~Rs 82 Crore.

Comparing CA to the IPL 2026 Economy

In IPL 2026, Cummins is captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). His franchise fee for the season sits at Rs 20.5 crore. Under this new Cricket Australia deal, Cummins will actually earn significantly more from his national retainer than his current IPL salary, a rarity in the modern game where franchise leagues usually dwarf national pay.

Feature Cricket Australia (New) IPL (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Annual Value ~Rs 27.2 Crore Rs 20.5 Crore Workload 12 Months (21 Tests in 1 year) ~8 Weeks (T20 only) Term 3 Years (Guaranteed) Annual / Auction dependent

Securing the Future of the Baggy Green

This “IPL mode” spending is a clear attempt to “IPL-proof” the Australian squad. CA’s head of cricket, James Allsopp, told the Herald that players like Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne are also in talks for similar long-term security. With Australia approaching a blockbuster schedule of 21 Tests in the next 12 months, CA is ensuring its core stars aren’t lured away by the T20 gold rush.