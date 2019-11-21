Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan dismissed off ‘clear no ball’ against Australia- Watch

Rizwan had smashed 7 boundaries in his short stay at the crease and seemed set for a big score.

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan expressed his displeasure after being given out for 37 during the first Test against Australia. The wicket-keeper batsman was dismissed by Pat Cummins at a crucial point in the match. Rizwan had begun well and looked like he could be the man who could fight back for Pakistan after the top order collapsed at the Gaba in Brisbane. Rizwan had edged the ball to the keeper but the on-field umpire did not raise his finger as he wanted to check the no-ball. The decision was then referred to third umpire Michael Gough who looked at the replays multiple times before adjudging Rizwan out. Rizwan was dejected with the third umpire’s decision as he walked back to the pavilion.

Rizwan had smashed 7 boundaries in his short stay at the crease and looked set for a big score. During the replays, even the commentators felt that Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins’s foot was not behind the line which was enough reason for that ball to be called a no-ball.

According to the rules, the third umpire has the option to state that the replays are inconclusive if they are unable to come up with a clear decision. In such a situation, the on-field umpire’s decision will stand meaning that Rizwan would have been ruled not out as the on-field umpire had not raised his finger.

Ricky Ponting has his say on the biggest talking point on day one! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/3CdxgDcgKe — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 21, 2019

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was questioned about the controversy after the end of the day’s play. Ponting said that he thought that it was clearly a no-ball as he could not see any part of Pat Cummins’s foot being behind the line. He also praised the Australian fast bowlers for bowling well and putting pressure on the Pakistani batsmen.