Pakistani channel’s distasteful World Cup promo featuring IAF pilot Abhinandan lookalike slammed on social media

Pakistan TV Abhinandan ad: A Pakistani TV channel's World Cup 2019 ad featuring a doppleganger of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has received intense backlash on social media. The distasteful 33-second promo by Jazz TV has been aired days ahead of India's much awaited encounter with arch rivals Pakistan in the ongoing cricket World Cup 2019 on June 16. India have never lost a World Cup match against Pakistan, winning all six matches played between the two sided from 1992 to 2015 so far. The controversial ad being aired on Pakistani TV channel shows a man sporting the trademark Abhinandan handlebar moustache. The man, wearing Team India's jersey, is shown responding to questions while sipping tea much like the video released by Pakistani authorities after they captured Wing Commander Abhinandan in February. The IAF pilot had shot down a Pakistani F16 with his MiG21 Bison jet during an aerial dogfight while thwarting an attempted air raid by neighbouring country's air force in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Indian jet was also shot in the pursuit. The incident took place a day after Balakot air strike on February 27. The controversial ad has been slammed on social media for its poor taste. Here are a few Twitter reactions: There is dearth of ICONs in Pak. That's why they have to imitate our HEROES in their ads Dear @TheRealPCB @pid_gov . You know why wing CDR Abhinandan was released. Please advise your media pic.twitter.com\/aPPjERRlMz \u2014 Aishwarya Mudgal (@MudgalAishwarya) June 11, 2019 Pak ad on WC mocks IAF's Abhinandan ahead of Ind vs Pak match HOW COME THESE PAKIS FORGOT HOW BADLY WE HIT THEM .. #IndvsPak \u2014 Nishant Chaturvedi (@nishantchat) June 11, 2019 Did you guys watch the new Pakistan ad where they mocked our indian officer abhinandan? Well, we all make ads and try to put each other down especially when sports is involved. All I have to say is, just get it back India and show them who we are! \u2665\ufe0f #worldcup pic.twitter.com\/eoyzp4tTou \u2014 Taniyaa Mehta (@Taniyaamehtaa) June 11, 2019 Zalim Lotion kinda ads on Doordarshan were better produced and directed. . And Abhinandan was quite fearless. Good idea though \u2014 . (@lucky_upadhayay) June 11, 2019