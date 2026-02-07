Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Details: Pakistan will start their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the Netherlands in Group A on Saturday (Feb 7). Pakistan come into the tournament in strong form after defeating Australia 3-0 in a home T20I series. They also registered their biggest-ever T20 win, beating Australia by 111 runs in the final match of the series.

The Netherlands earned their place in the T20 World Cup 2026 by finishing first in the Europe Regional Qualifier in 2025, securing one of the qualification spots from the region.

Pak vs Ned World Cup: When and where to watch live

The match between Pakistan and the Netherlands will take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Cricket Ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The game will begin at 11:00 a.m. IST on Saturday, February 7. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Pak vs Ned World Cup full squad:

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay wicketkeeper, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan wicketkeeper, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan wicketkeeper, Usman Tariq.

Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards (captain/wicketkeeper), Noah Croes, Max O’Dowd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten.

Pakistan start as favourites against Netherlands in T20 World Cup opener

Pakistan aim for strong start Against Netherlands. The 11th ICC T20 World Cup is about to begin and the opening match is expected to be exciting as Pakistan face the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Pakistan, who won the tournament in 2009, come into the competition with great confidence after defeating Australia 3-0 in a home series. With a strong batting lineup, aggressive middle-order hitters, and a balanced bowling attack, Pakistan will be confident of starting their campaign with a win.