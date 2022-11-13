Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final Live Updates: Here’s where and when you can watch the match

Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: It’s D-day for World cricket today. The finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 will take place between England and Pakistan on Sunday. After winning four straight matches, Pakistan advanced to the final. On the other hand, England made it through after winning three of its last four matches. Both Pakistan and England have won the tournament once before in 2009 and 2010 respectively. Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After struggling in the group stages, the middle order of Pakistan has started to look better, and the team’s premier fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, is also performing well. In the finals, the team will rely on its pace battery, which includes Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan, to restrict the England runs. Babar, who was struggling at one point, made a half-century in the semi-final.

On the other hand, England has got a great opening pair in Alex Hales and Jos Buttler, who are both among the tournament’s top run-scorers. The presence of some of the tournament’s power-hitting players, such as Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone, adds to the team’s firepower. In addition, they have two great all-rounders, Sam Curran and Ben Stokes.

The upcoming summit clash between Pakistan and England has evoked comparisons with the 1992 World Cup final, which was won by Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan. While the team led by Babar will be inspired by the historic achievement, the other members of the England team will be looking to avenge it.

Here are the live-streaming details for Pakistan Vs England

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match in India?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match can be watched on Star Sports and livestreamed on Disney+Hotstar.

What time will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match start?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Catch all the live updates of the PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final match here:

